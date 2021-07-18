The City of Sun Prairie recently announced Alyse Peters as the city’s new Community Events/Sponsorship Development Coordinator.
This role was designed to provide direct support for many of Sun Prairie’s community events such as the Annual Groundhog Day Prognostication, Concerts and Movies in the Park, the Annual Christmas Tree Lighting and Firetruck Parade, and several Business Improvement District events such as the Streets of Sun Prairie, Fall Beer Taste, Fall Festival and more.
In addition to supporting community events, this position will coordinate sponsorship and partnership opportunities for city-sponsored programs, events and projects.
Peters began serving in the role on Monday, July 12.
Peters earned a Bachelor of Arts degree from Edgewood College in Interpersonal and Organizational Communications and a Business Minor.
Prior to working with the City of Sun Prairie, she served as the Director of Development at Special Olympics Wisconsin in Madison where she planned fundraising events and worked closely with a variety of community partners. In that role, she managed event committees, volunteers, interns and community relations for the Polar Plunge, Truck Convoy, Final Leg, and Sun Run & Solar Plunge.