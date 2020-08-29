Sun Prairie-based Royle Printing recently announced Pam Rostagno has joined Royle as Director of Operations.
Rostagno brings a broad depth of knowledge and experience from her various operations leadership positions she held at Quad (formerly known as Quad Graphics). Beginning her career in their corporate trainee program, Rostagno spent time as a customer service representative before moving into a leadership position in that department. She advanced in her career, serving as the Plant Director at the Quad Lomira facility and Quad Martinsburg, WV facility.
In 2013, Rostagno accepted the position of Director of Operations at the Quad In-Store Division, where she championed the rapid growth of that business unit. Rostagno has been heavily involved in employee development, process improvement and cost analysis, strategic planning and direction, customer service, quality and production controls, LEAN/6S applications, leadership and mentoring/coaching.
“We are thrilled to have Pam join our team,” said Chris Carpenter, president and owner of Royle Printing. “So much about life and business involves timing, and we feel it’s a great time for Pam to help us on our journey forward. I’m excited to see how she’ll help us strengthen our process and leadership.”
“I am very excited to join Royle team and look forward to what we can achieve together. To the future,” Rostagno said.
With facilities on South Bird Street and in the Sun Prairie Business Park, Royle Printing is an independently owned and managed printing company serving the needs of publishers, catalogs, associations, universities, and corporate partners for 70-plus years; learn more at www.royle.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.