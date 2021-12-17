Colonial Club meal deliveries up, volunteer drivers needed

Colonial Club has doubled its meal deliveries during the COVID-19 pandemic but is running short on drivers to help out.
With 11 routes lacking drivers Colonial Club needs volunteers as soon as possible to keep the program running efficiently.
“It’s the worst it’s been for needing drivers,” said Laura Jennings, Colonial Club’s Director of Support Services and Activities.
The Sun Prairie-based non-profit delivers hot and cold meals to 130 people a day — a record number.
The COVID-19 pandemic boosted meal delivery numbers when the onsite meal program was closed and people couldn’t or didn’t want to leave their homes.
Jennings said those numbers have remained steady but volunteer help has shrunk. Some volunteers quit because of virus fears, others have gone back to their non-remote jobs and no longer have the flexibility to help out.
Drivers are needed Monday-Friday to deliver meals between 10:30 a.m.- 1 p.m. in Sun Prairie, Cottage Grove, Deerfield and Marshall. Volunteers choose a route and deliver from 10-12 meals in about an hour and a half. Volunteers need to fill out an application, have a driver’s license, vehicle, auto insurance and must pass a background check.
Connie Dettmer, a retired special education teacher, delivers meals once a week to area seniors, and loves the experience.
“I get a lot more out of it than I give and it’s nice to be able to see people who may not have a visitor for the rest of the day,” Dettmer said.
Detmer even brings a former student and her 90-year-old aunt to help out some days. She said it’s an important service to bring meals to seniors.
“It was a big deal when the first surge of COVID-19 hit because it was the only way people could get their meals,” Dettmer says. “And it is still a big deal.”
A meal and a smile
Volunteer Jane Zuelsdorf drops off cards and notes along with meals she delivers to people. It’s her way of paying back to the service that helped a relative.
It takes Zuelsdorf about an hour to do her seven-mile route with plenty of time to stop and chat with people.
“It doesn’t take much time and it makes me feel good,” Zuelsdorf added.
Families, couples, friends and even a group of co-workers can sign up to do a route. Subs are also available if volunteers need to miss a delivery.
Dane County contracts with Colonial Club to make and deliver the meals. Volunteers help keep the costs down for participants. The suggested donation for the meal is $4 but it takes $9 to produce it.
Volunteers can also help prepare and package the meals at the Colonial Club kitchen.
People not only get a nutritious meal delivered but get to see a friendly face each day. Jennings said the visit can serve as a wellness check for participants. Colonial Club follows up if people weren’t there to receive their meal or didn’t come to the door.
“This service really allows people to stay in their homes where they want to be and not have to go to an assisted living facility,” Jennings said.
Supporting community
There are other ways to help at the Colonial Club. Volunteers are needed at the gift shop, the receptionist desk and in the office.
Volunteers can also help shovel snow off sidewalks or give seniors rides to medical appointments in Sun Prairie, Madison and Middleton. Volunteers for this ride program need to have a COVID-19 vaccination and can receive mileage reimbursement.
Jennings said helping out boosts community efforts.
“Our Colonial Club volunteers are an integral part of our operations and support the mission of helping and supporting our neighbors,” Jennings added.
To find out more information or to fill out a volunteer application, visit www.colonialclub.org or call Laura Jennings at (608) 837-4611 ext. 129.