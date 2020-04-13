Meeting completely virtually for the first time, the Sun Prairie City Council on April 7 more closely resembled a modern version of “The Hollywood Squares” TV game show than it did a city government meeting.
That’s because when votes were taken on the screen, all participants in the meeting — including city staffers — were shown across the screen, similar to the 1970s TV game show resurrected in syndication in the 1990s.
Mayor Paul Esser’s face was shown for most of the meeting, with the most recent participants shown on the right side of the screen as part of the virtual meeting.
City administration made the decision to close the Sun Prairie Municipal Building on April 8, and Mayor Paul Esser made the comment at the council’s March 31 meeting in the council chambers that it was the last meeting the council would have there for the foreseeable future due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Street projects OK’d
Acting on a recommendation from the Public Works Committee, alders approved the second reconstruction phase of Buena Vista Drive, work on Grandview Drive-Crossing Ridge Trail, and Jerico Lane reconstruction, Vandenburg Street water main and North Pine Street sidewalk extension as well as Sheehan Park parking lot replacement and expansion. Budget amendments were required for each of the projects, which is why the council approval by six of eight alders was required.
Harms appointed
Acting on an appointment made by Mayor Paul Esser, the council approved the appointment of Matt Harms to the Sun Prairie ICE (SPICE) board of directors, filling an unexpired term that will end on May 1. His previous community experience includes being a member of the Rotary Club of Sun Prairie, the Sun Prairie Education Foundation, the Sun Prairie Chamber of Commerce, the Sun Prairie Plan Commission, the Community Development Authority (CDA) Advisory Board, and the Sun Prairie Fire Advisory Board.
Owner of Harms Insurance Group, Harms is a 25-year resident of Sun Prairie. SPICE is the governing board for the Sun Prairie Ice Arena, located at 838 Grove St., just north of Sun Prairie High School.
Beverage License OK’d
Acting on the recommendation of the City Clerk’s office, alders approved a “Class B” Fermented Malt and Intoxicating Alcohol License for Gloria’s Mexican Restaurant, located at 2808 Prairie Lakes Drive.
Faust appointed to police commission
Acting on an appointment by Esser, the council also approved the appointment of former Assistant Police Chief Scott Faust to the Sun Prairie Police Commission.
Currently serving on the Board of Review for the city, Faust has previously volunteered at St. Albert the Great Church and at the Sun Prairie Emergency Food Pantry.
He worked for the Sun Prairie Police Department for 29 years, retiring as Assistant Police Chief in 2018.
