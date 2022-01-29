The Sun Prairie Chamber of Commerce announced three new board members at its Jan. 12 meeting.
The new members include Tiffany Berhardt-Schultz, Kit Osborne and Brad Fulton. They join the 14-member volunteer board which provide governance and a unified vision for the future.
Board members are first nominated based on their industry expertise, volunteer experience and ability to commit the time, talent and resources necessary for a three-year term.
New board members include:
• Tiffany Bernhardt-Schultz is the Southwest Wisconsin Regional Director for the Better Business Bureau (BBB) Serving Wisconsin.
She has spent her career in the fields of marketing, higher education instruction and retail management, working with businesses from local pop-up retailers to Fortune 500 companies. At the BBB, she’s working to advance marketplace trust between buyers and sellers while promoting informed buying decisions.
• Kit Osborne is a Senior Account Executive at Adams Outdoor Advertising. Previously, her career was built in various media platforms from newspaper, radio and television.
She also has sales experience in the travel & tourism industry. Kit’s expertise in facets of the media, marketing and promotion will be a tremendous asset to the Chamber.
• Brad Fulton, founder Caliber Law LLC, has been representing clients for almost 25 years. His broad practice includes the core legal competencies every business and entrepreneur needs to protect their interests.
His volunteer efforts include board positions for the UW Health American Family Children’s Hospital and the Sunshine Place.
“Each of the new board members brings their professional experience along with personal passion to better the Sun Prairie business community, which of course, makes Sun Prairie a great place to work, play, visit and live,” stated Christina Williams, the organizations Executive Director.
The Executive Committee includes:
• Board Chair, Joe Schuch, Bank of Sun Prairie;
• Vice Chair, Craig Swenson, Palmer Johnson Power Systems;
• Treasurer, Kyle Kaja, Wegner CPA’s; and
• Secretary, Jeremy Woldt, Interiors by JW..
Additional Board members include: Abby Bartlett, Wisconsin Distributors; Taylor Brown, City of Sun Prairie; Valerie Renk, Habitat for Humanity of Dane County; Craig Smith, Sun Prairie Area School District; Christine Storlie, Carlson Dettmann; Steve Schroeder, Sun Prairie Area School District School Board (Ex-Officio); and Christina Williams, Chamber of Commerce (Ex-Officio).
The Sun Prairie Chamber of Commerce is a non-profit business membership association with more than 360 members representing more than 10,500 employees; to learn more, visit www.sunprairiechamber.com, call 608-837-4547 or visit the chamber office at 109 E. Main St. in downtown Sun Prairie.