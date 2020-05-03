Acting on staff recommendations, the Sun Prairie Plan Commission recommended city council approval of a 140-unit apartment complex in Smith’s Crossing, and backed final council approval of the Town Hall Crossing development by Habitat for Humanity.
Cascade Development is seeking approval of a plan to construct a three building, 140-unit multi-family development with underground parking and a clubhouse with an outdoor pool located at the northeast corner of the O’Keeffe Avenue and Summerfield Way roundabout in Smith’s Crossing McCoy Addition.
Each proposed building will be three stories in height with a mix of efficiencies and one- and two- bedroom unit types, according to a memo to the commission by Sun Prairie City Planner Sarah Sauer.
The site also features a single story community clubhouse connecting Buildings 1 and 2 at ground level, with an outdoor pool to the east. Resident and visitor access to the site is provided through two separate entrances from Summerfield Way with a gated emergency access from O’Keeffe Avenue for first responders only. The building exterior provides a tripartite composition, with composite lap siding and a gable roof pitch at the top, brick veneer in the middle, and stone veneer along the base and protruding exterior walls. The front entrance of each building has a covered entrance with composite balcony pillars and aluminum railings around the porch, according to Sauer’s report.
District 2 Alder Theresa Stevens asked about the possibility to mitigate traffic impact in the area where the apartment building will be constructed. Sauer said the minor arterial street with multi-use paths on both sides of the street is sized to handle the anticipated traffic.
Town Hall Crossing backed
Acting on a staff recommendation from City Planner Phil Gritzmacher Jr., alders approved a final plat for Town Hall Crossing, which creates 118 single-family lots and seven outlots located on approximately 47.2 acres of land located near the northwest corner of Town Hall Drive and East Main Street.
Gritzmacher said the submitted final plat from Habitat for Humanity of Dane County has been reviewed against the preliminary plat and was found to be consistent with the preliminary plat. He also wrote Habitat has submitted the proposed park space to the Parks, Recreation and Forestry Commission, which accepted all of the proposed park space. This acceptance means that the parkland needs for the neighborhood, as outlined in ordinance, have been met.
May 12 meeting agenda outlined
The May 12 agenda will contain a request from Boys and Girls Club of Dane County for approval of a Conditional Use Permit (CUP) to allow an Indoor Institutional use (Teen Center) and meeting space in an existing residential building at 222 Windsor Street.
In addition, a request to construct a daycare center on Jenny Wren Trail will also be part of the commission’s May 12 agenda, as well as a request to construct a drive-through coffee shop on the former Paul’s Bar site at Bird and Main. In addition, an amendment to a previously approved plan for a drive-through vet clinic on Prairie Lakes Drive will also be reviewed by the commission.
Individuals with questions about the proposed May 12 plan commission meeting agenda may contact City Planning Director Tim Semmann at 608-825-1107.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.