City residents in the Buena Vista Drive-Beech Court construction project will notice water main installation during the week of May 18, according to City Staff Engineer Clint Christenson.
The contractor will be continuing with installing water main Tuesday May 19 from Davison Drive and heading east. A second crew will be installing hydrants between Beech Street and Davison Drive.
Christenson said the contractor will be pressure-testing some of the new water main later this week.
Questions should be directed to Christenson via email at cchristenson@cityofsunprairie.com .
