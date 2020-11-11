During a week when the City of Sun Prairie is anticipating its final yard waste pick-up, one city department has also issued a reminder to keep streets free of leaves and other yard debris to ensure good water quality.
In the most recent edition of The Clock Tower Express city e-newsletter, a reminder from the City Engineering Department indicates more than 50 percent of the annual amount of phosphorus in urban storm water can come from leaves in the street.
The final citywide yard waste collection is scheduled starting on Monday, Nov. 16. Materials must be curbside by 7 a.m. Yard waste is categorized as leafy vegetation that composts in a short period of time.
Leaves, grass, garden waste and shrub trimmings are yard waste. Collections are scheduled in advance to attempt to meet the needs of residents and is collected curbside twice in the spring and twice in the fall.
For yard waste information and guidelines, go online to https://cityofsunprairie.com/1172/Yard-Waste-Information.
Yard waste and bagged leaves can also be disposed of at the Sun Prairie Recycle Center, located at 1798 S. Bird St. A valid, city-issued permit sticker is required to be able to use the city’s Recycle Center.
Yard Waste Guidelines
• Materials placed at the curb for collection on the scheduled weeks must be placed into open trash bags, garbage cans (no lids) or storage containers (no lids).
• Leave a container out for your empty plastic bags, because crews will not take plastic bags.
Please do not mix brush or garbage with the materials.Why the emphasis on leaves and yard waste?
The city Engineering Department issued a statement in support of keeping sidewalks, streets and gutters free of yard waste (including leaves). While street sweeping may help with this effort, homeowners can take small steps to help prevent the condensation of yard waste.
Because leaves and yard waste contain phosphorus, when it rains, stormwater flows through leaf piles in streets creating a phosphorus rich “leaf tea” that travels through storm drains to lakes. The excess phosphorus leads to toxic algae blooms, low oxygen levels and green murky water in area streams and lakes.
In order to slow the spread of phosphorous to area lakes, the City Engineering Department recommends:
• Safely removing leaves from the street in front of your home and nearby storm drains.
• Composting or mulching your leaves into lawns and gardens so that it can act as a natural fertilizer.
• Sign up to receive Leaf-free Streets Rain Alerts this fall (through Nov. 30) from Ripple-Effects Wisconsin. Alerts will be issued (via text or email) one to two days before a significant rain event reminding homeowners that it’s time to remove street leaves.
• Bag your leaves in preparation for Yard Waste Collection. Collections are generally completed within one week, but homeowners who have not had their yard waste picked up within that time should call the City of Sun Prairie Department of Public Works at 608-837-3050 to inform them of the missed collection. Items will only be considered missed and rescheduled if they were set out by the first day of collection.
