A current full-time Sun Prairie Fire Department lieutenant is seeking election to the 16th State Senate District as a Republican. Currently in the process of gathering nomination signatures, Scott Barker announced his intent to seek the seat about a week before current Sen. Mark Miller announced his retirement.
“I hadn't told anybody yet but I had made the decision after talking with people that are close to me and, you know, friends and family and things like that,” Miller said about his decision to seek office. “And then it just so happened that I believe it was probably a week later, Senator Miller announced he was going to retire and not seek reelection.”
Born in Janesville in 1987, Barker lived there until he started school and the family moved to Dane County. He’s worked in the agriculture and construction trades — which he said makes him familiar with infrastructure needs in the state — and has attended Madison College for fire service and leadership courses.
Barker said he wants to be a different state senator — one who can reach across the aisle if needed.
“I think that our voters deserve to have somebody that is willing to step out into the middle and reach across and build relationships with the other side,” Barker said. “I don't see the Democrats as an enemy. I don't see Republicans as an enemy. I think that if more of us were able to step out into the middle of the aisle and start those conversations, build those relationships with individuals from the other party, I think the state would benefit overall.
“We would be coming together, we would be doing what is best for the people we're serving versus just letting great legislation die . . . just because the other side wrote it. It's unfortunate that both on a national level and a state level across our country, good legislation has not even been brought up for vote in some instances, simply because Senate leadership didn't want it voted on because their party didn't write it. And I think that's wrong,” Barker said. “I think that's where that detriment to the residents comes in.”
An avid outdoorsman, Barker said on his campaign website that his sons and he love the outdoors, specifically to hunt and fish. “Well, first of all, the Republican party by and large supports our environment. Unfortunately some local Republicans probably don't have as positive of a stance on protecting our environment and making sure that our natural resources are taken care of,” Barker said.
When it comes to public policy, Barker said the DNR does “an outstanding job” but lacks resources.
“I think that the DNR lacks funding. I think that they lack staffing to manage our natural resources as well as they should be managed,” Barker said. “Wisconsin is among the bottom when it comes to states as far as staffing levels of their DNR or whatever their natural resources agencies are across the country . . . so I think that being able to ramp up the DNRs efforts would really help our natural resources in general and those that partake in them.”
When it comes to spending, Barker also doesn’t necessarily think spending cuts are necessary, but balancing priorities is.
“When I talk about balancing and prioritizing our needs, I don't mean constricting spending. I am not a Republican who just says we have to stop spending -- that we have to do nothing but stop spending money on programs,” Barker said. “That's not the case.
“When I say we need to find our balance and we need to prioritize, we just need to take a look at our budget as a whole,” Barker added. “We need to look at the programs where we are investing our money -- where's our money going? And then we need to be able to move money where it's needed.
“And that could be, that could change every year, but moving that money around, using that money more efficiently, versus putting all of our money into one area,” Barker said. “We need to be able to distribute that a little more evenly and take care of all of our programs that we have going.’
And another thing that can really help are public-private partnerships.
“For instance, the Sunshine Place. There are great organizations for families in our community,” Barker said. “And you know, if the state was to invest into those public-private partnerships . . . those people know the resources they have available, they know the community very well. They know the community better than any politician that's sitting in the Capitol right now. So if we were to link up with those organizations and be able to reach out to families that need it, I think that we could all benefit from that.”
Barker said his career as a firefighter gives him some definite ideas on where the state could help the many mostly volunteer fire departments across the state.
“A lot of what the state can do — and it will trickle down and benefit all fire departments — is the funding for training. Being able to provide quality training for fire departments of all sizes is extremely important,” Barker said.
“Another area that the state has lacked in the last couple of years is the funding and insurance of Wisconsin Task Force One — that’s a group of specialized firefighters from all across the state that is right now sitting idle because of a lack of funding and insurance,” Barker said. “So they are not able to actually respond.”
Barker said his passion for helping people will make him the right choice to be elected in November over already announced Democratic candidate Melissa Sargent.
“ It's something that really resonates with me -- helping the people in my community,” Barker said. “My passion for taking care of those around me and basically putting them before the politicians is something that our politicians should be doing, you know, putting the people before themselves. And I think that that's something that is ingrained in me and it makes me a good fit for a position like that.”
Barker also said being a Republican candidate will give the voters something they haven’t had on the ballot for two decades.
“I'm excited for this. I think that this is a great opportunity,” Barker said. “I think that the residents of District 16 in eastern Dane County, I think they deserve to have an alternative option on the ballot. For nearly 20 years there hasn't been.
“And I think that it'll be a good, fresh perspective for people that are able to talk to me, and hear my message,” Barker said, “and make an informed decision at the polls in November.”
