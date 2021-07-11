Wisconsin State Treasurer Sarah Godlewski outlined some of her office’s initiatives during a roughly 30-minute talk during the Sun Prairie Rotary Club’s July 6 meeting at the Colonial Club, 301 Blankenheim Lane.
Voters who came to Wisconsin after 2016 might recall that Godlewski led the effort to save the treasurer’s office with a ballot initiative that captured 63% of the vote, then successfully ran for the office and won in 2018.
During the past three years, Godlewski has attempted to improve Wisconsin’s home ownership climate, implement an at-birth retirement savings program called 401Kids, and garner bipartisan support for a state public retirement fund similar to those offered in Oregon and Illinois.
Oh yes — and there was the COVID-19 pandemic, which required the State Treasurers office to assist county and local treasurers in examining where possible foreclosures might occur and encouraging state COVID assistance funding.
401Kids and Wisconsin Saves
Under the program still being discussed by the Assembly Ways & Means Committee, parents would be able to open up an account depending on what what their family’s level of income is.
“We with the state would put in money and/or the family and letting it really benefit from the rate of return that we all see in our retirement accounts,” Godlewski said.
“So if you put in, let’s say $500 the day a child is born and it begins to accrue interest at, let’s just say a typical rate in anybody’s retirement plan can be 6-9% depending on the market. But if let’s just say 7%, that will be worth over $160,000 by the time that child is 65, which can be a real game changer. And we’ve done these scenarios. For example, if you did a $500 investment and you put no additional money in, and we’re looking at anywhere sometimes between $40,000-plus, which again is a game changer, if you think about it, because that’s by doing nothing by just literally allowing the market to work and the difference that I think it can make for a lot of families.”
Godlewski said she hoped to get the program through the Legislature in 2022 with bipartisan support.
Along the same lines is a program called Wisconsin Saves, where employers would be able to offer a no-cost retirement savings plan regardless of the size of their company.
“The cost to the state would be basically nothing because what we would do is we would open up this retirement savings tool and folks then could sign up through their payroll deduction. And we have seen this in many other states,” Godlewski said.
Oregon, for example, has a very similar program called Oregon Saves and “literally thousands of people, these are particularly more low-income workers, sign up, they save $25 or $50 a month max, and it’s already addressing the retirement gap,” Godlewski said.
The state treasurer said by doing nothing regarding retirement savings expansion, Wisconsin would see over 400,000 seniors in poverty by 2030.
“And we are working through exactly what that legislative package will look like . . . this kind of goes into again what our hope would be addressing those almost 1 million Wisconsin workers that simply do not have access to save. And again, going back to, by doing nothing, the state will have a responsibility or we’re looking at of over $3 billion. And so this is something that we want to make an investment in now, because it’s not, it’s more about not only is it the right thing to do for our people. But I would argue it’s the fiscally responsible thing for us to do to get ahead of this.
Take Root Wisconsin
Modeled after a successful Milwaukee program, Take Root Wisconsin aims to improve Wisconsin home ownership which is below the national average, especially in the Midwest when it comes to first time, home buying young families. “And . . . we are the third worst state for for Black Americans to own a home,” Godlewski said.
A week before the pandemic hit, Godlewski launched the Treasurer’s Homeownership Task Force to begin addressing the home ownership deficit.
“And one of the things that we ended up doing was looking at how to keep people in their homes because it was no longer about, all right, what are solutions to which we got to, to help improve home ownership? It became ‘we know that people were underemployed and unemployed and would they be willing to make, would they still be able to make payments to stay in their homes?’”
Take Root Wisconsin is a program that will help people buy, keep or repair their homes. Working regionally across the state, Take Root Wisconsin will be helping people, for example, figure out how to improve their credit so they can actually buy a home.
“We are now working on grants that can help with first time homebuying, like making a down payment, money that will help for example, address lead pipes in these homes, or lead paint,” Godlewski said. “And so that is something that our office launched in partnership with the Community Action Network.”
State resources during COVID-19
Besides assisting the treasurers across the state, Godlewski and her office helped by providing money to public schools. Godlewski told the story about how she talked to a mother who had to take her kids to McDonald’s in order for them to use wi-fi to get and complete their school assignments.
As chair of the trust fund that benefits state public schools, Godlewski worked with the other members of the committee to get approval to provide over $5 million for public schools to buy hotspots, and e-learning books across the state.
Her office “worked hand in glove with the technology representatives of these regions to make sure they were able to do that,” Godlewski said. “Because we know that they simply just did not have the resources and we wanted to make sure kids could have the best online learning environment possible.”
The State Treasurer’s Office also administers the State Trust Fund, which makes short-term loans available to municipalities for unforeseen expenses. During the past 18 months, the City of Sun Prairie used the fund to borrow $1.15 million to complete the municipal parking lot project behind the 200 block of East Main Street in downtown Sun Prairie, and $650,000 for land purchase and improvement.
Other Rotary news
