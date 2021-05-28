A Sun Prairie man shot during an April 2019 incident on Athletic Way was sentenced for selling drugs after police found cocaine and $2,000 at his apartment.
Christopher L. Randle, 48, pled guilty to possession with intent to deliver cocaine last September and is serving his sentence at the Kettle Moraine Correctional Institution.
Sun Prairie Police reported found drugs during a search warrant of Randle’s apartment a day after they received an April 15, 2019 call about a gunshot victim at 560 Athletic Way.
The victim, later identified as Christopher Randle, was leaving his Athletic Way apartment around 11 p.m. when three males ran toward him yelling “give me your money,” according to the search warrant.
Randle told police the suspects that he didn’t have any money and one of the suspects replied, “you think I’m playing” and shot Randle in the right leg and abdomen area and hit him on the head with the gun, according to the criminal complaint.
Randle told police that two of the suspects began dragging him further into the driveway when he noticed a man on an apartment balcony and called for help. Randle yelled to the witness that he believed one of the suspects was going to kill him.
Sun Prairie police conducted a search warrant of Randle’s Athletic Way apartment the day after the shooting and reported finding two baggies containing 58.6 grams of cocaine, 10.4 grams of marijuana, $2,237 in cash and digital scales, according to the criminal complaint.
Randle, at the time of the Athletic Way shooting, was on parole for possession with intent to deliver cocaine of more than 40 grams, according to the criminal complaint. Randle was convicted of drug charges in Dane County in 1996 and 2007.
Randle’s parole was revoked after he plead guilty to the April 2019 drug charge. The earliest Randle could be released from prison is May 2022.