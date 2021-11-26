Aiming to raise awareness of Small Business Saturday and its 12th annual Shop Indie Local campaign, Dane Buy Local held a kick-off press conference at Salvatore’s Tomato Pies, 121 E. Main, on Tuesday, Nov. 23.
The press conference featured local business owners, governmental officials, and business advocates trumpeting the benefits of buying locally, especially on Small Business Saturday — which this year falls on Saturday, Nov. 27.
Dane Buy Local Executive Director Colin Murray pointed out that Small Business Saturday has become a commercial force to be reckoned with: US shoppers on Small Business Saturday spent somewhere in the range of $19.8 billion in 2020 — and that was during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“A total of 97% of the shoppers recognized that their impact made a difference with small businesses that they were supporting,” Murray added, “and 85% of them said they encouraged their family and friends to do so to get that word out there.”
Dane Buy Local’s Shop Indie Local campaign includes 30 local businesses who partnered with the organization and the Bank of Sun Prairie, the sponsor of this year’s Shop Indie Local promotion.
“It remains extremely important to support local and independent businesses in our communities,” remarked John Loeffler, Bank of Sun Prairie Senior Vice President of Retail. “They’re the lifeblood of our communities, and we’ve seen so many disappear over the last 21 months. A special thanks goes to the Sun Prairie Chamber of Commerce, the Sun Prairie Business Improvement District — the BID; Dane Buy Local and the local 30 businesses that are partnering with this.”
Loeffler singled out Salvatore’s Tomato Pies owner Patrick DePula for 10 years of business. “He’s a Dane Buy Local member, a Sun Prairie Chamber of Commerce member, BID member and a great partner within our community,” Loeffler added.
Dane County Executive Joe Parisi thanked Murray and his organization for being the medium through which Dane County dispensed tens of millions of dollars to aid local businesses — which he also said are important to communities like Sun Prairie.
“Our small businesses are such a big part of what brings our community together. It gives our various communities that uniqueness that they identify with, and for which we identify them — be it a restaurant or retail shop, various services that people provide, our businesses bring us together,” Parisi said.
“And our local businesses were hit hard during the pandemic. And part of that has made us, helped us realize how important they are to the fabric of our community. And that’s why it’s also important that this season, this holiday season and beyond, we remember our small businesses,” Parisi said.
“We remember the importance that they play in the fabric of our community and in our everyday lives. We come down to our restaurants and have a sandwich. We go to our local retailers. We remember our service providers, our local bank, our CPA, our massage therapists — whatever it may be, the various independent providers are such an important part of the quality of life we enjoy,” Parisi said.
Sun Prairie Mayor Paul Esser said it is important for the city to represent local businesses, especially in promoting the desire for city residents to shop locally to support them.
“It’s important that we periodically have an opportunity like this where we take time to recognize that and salute it and do a day like Small Business Saturday where we intentionally take a day and salute that,” Esser said.
“So for me as the mayor, it is a privilege to be here today with people that represent a broader view of this issue and of this county, and I’m pleased that I’m here speaking for the businesses of Sun Prairie. It is a pleasure. It’s a pleasure to have Patrick with us. He bought this building, came into this building when it was pretty down and out and he made something out of it.
“That’s a key,” Esser added. “That’s a key to what happens in our community, their resilience in the investment. So thank you — thank you all for being part of this.”
DePula pointed out that celebrating local businesses — and urging local shoppers to support them — demonstrates how important small businesses are to their communities.
“It really demonstrates that small business is the cornerstone of America and our economy to a large degree, and other speakers have spoken about the relationships that exist with the business community and what the local business community brings to communities like Sun Prairie,” said DePula, a former county supervisor who now sits on the downtown Business Improvement District board of directors.
“A couple years ago when we experienced a pretty significant tragedy in the city, many of my colleagues in the business community stepped up and worked really hard towards recovery efforts,” DePula recalled. “And it was just an incredible experience to be part of that and and I just feel that we’re set in a particular position to kind of drive the future of our economy and take care of our employees.”
DePula said that changes in the ability for small businesses to provide benefits and pay a living wage translate to the ability for people to work their entire careers in a small business.
“I’m proud to be part of the business community. I’m really proud to be standing here today with with everyone in this room, and I really hope that the citizens of Dane County come out and support small business on Small Business Saturday, because we are the folks that keep buying local — and keep keep our local economies thriving.”
Marta Hansen, owner of the Piano Gal Shop that recently re-opened downtown in a new location on Linnerud Drive, is a Sun Prairie High School graduate, a former Sun Prairie School Board member, and a UW-Madison music graduate who decided to locate her business in Sun Prairie.
“Now more than ever, it’s so important to support local small businesses, because independently-owned shops, restaurants and service providers are the backbone of a community,” Hansen said. “They are people that live in your community and spend their money in your community.”
Hansen suggested that besides shopping, local shoppers can provide support for local businesses by making positive comments on social media about their experiences in local businesses.
Sun Prairie Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Christina Williams said the chamber and its members are proud to be part of Shop Indie, Dane Buy Local and Small Business Saturday efforts.
“It’s because of partnerships with Dane Buy Local and other organizations that our member businesses who are very excited to be a part of it can really keep their doors open, make a difference in their community, and continue to take pride in everything that they do,” Williams said. “And we are just very excited to be at this time of year. This is a very busy time for our businesses, but they’re ready, they’re excited to see all of you come out.”
Dave Heide, owner of Little John’s restaurant and Liliana’s in Madison, asked those watching the press conference live via Dane Buy Local’s website to also support local non-profits on Giving Tuesday.
“Try and do some research, find something you’re passionate about, make that investment locally so they can be around for a long time to come,” Heide said, referring to local non-profits. “And also on Small Business Saturday — really looking for how can you make that choice not to just purchase on Amazon, not just to do the easy thing. I know it takes a little bit more work to go out and support local especially when it’s cold, but it does impact.”
Heide pointed out that local businesses are often the first ones who help local causes, too.
“I look at a lot of the faces in this room and a lot of them are the ones that are donating to your nonprofits, to your kid’s high school teams,” Heide said. “Small businesses are the ones that keep our economy going in more ways than just accepting your revenue.”
Learn more about Dane Buy Local’s 12th Shop Indie Local campaign online and download the Dane Buy Local holiday shopping directory online at danebuylocal.com.