Sun Prairie High School student Martin Azocar Leon is the local winner of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) Good Citizens Essay Competition.
The Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) is a women’s service organization dedicated to promoting historic preservation, education, patriotism, and honoring the patriots of the American Revolution.
Leon was tasked with writing about the four founding pillars of DAR: dependability, service, leadership and patriotism. Specifically, he focused on how his opportunities inside and outside of the classroom demonstrated these qualities.
Topics Leon discussed in his essay included his role as co-president of the high school’s FBLA chapter, working with the district to plan new boundaries and bell times, and working with PATCH to improve teen health.
The Governor Nelson Dewey Chapter of the DAR selected Leon for this honor because of his qualities of leadership, scholarship, and citizenship. He has earned a $300 scholarship and certificate from the DAR. His entry will now be judged at the state level.
“Martin is a student who has contributed to many district-wide committees in his time as a SPASD scholar, and we are grateful for his leadership and contributions,” said Stephanie Leonard-Witte, SPASD Assistant Superintendent for Teaching, Learning and Equity. “We wish Martin all the best with his post-secondary studies and thank Daughters of the American Revolution for providing this opportunity.”
Leon is planning on attending a post-secondary institution to study business or medicine.