The City of Sun Prairie is planning to begin work on the Grandview Drive-Crossing Ridge Trail construction project during the last week of April.
Staff Engineer Clint Christenson said the contractor plans to have the pavement on Grandview Drive pulverized on Monday, April 27. The contractor will then shape the millings and roll them for use as street surface during construction.
Christenson said the contractor will have two pipe crews starting on Tuesday, April 28. One crew will begin at Fitness Run and lay pipe east on Grandview Drive, the other will begin at Tower Drive and lay pipe west on Grandview Drive.
The tree removal company is scheduled to be in on Wednesday, April 29. The contractor is working with the Sun Prairie Post Office to place a cluster of mailboxes at an intersection to be used during construction (Christenson will send more information to area residents when it becomes available).
Christenson said some residents are wondering why Grandview Drive and Crossing Ridge Trail are being narrowed. Here are a few reasons why the city no longer builds local streets as wide as 39-feet:
• 33 feet wide is wide enough to accommodate parking on both sides of the street.
• The narrower street acts as a traffic calming feature and reduces vehicle speeds.
• A narrower street increases the terrace width, which gets pedestrians further from the traffic, allows for more snow storage, more room for street trees and also more impervious area for infiltration which reduces runoff.
The City of Sun Prairie will have a full-time inspector on site, but he will be practicing social distancing as much as possible. Because of COVID-19, Christenson said the city will try to communicate with residents by email and phone instead of knocking on the front door to communicate.
