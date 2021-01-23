Weekly Meal Boxes are free to all children in the Sun Prairie Area School District. This applies to those who are 18 or under in a household.
A meal box contains seven breakfast meals and seven lunch meals.
Storage and cooking instructions are included in the box.
You can pick the free meal boxes up at the following locations and times:
Monday -- Westside Elementary, 1320 Buena Vista Dr., from 11 a.m.-12 p.m.; and at the Sun Prairie Emergency Food Pantry, located inside of Sunshine Place at 18 Rickel Road, from 12 — 3:30 p.m.
Tuesday -- C.H. Bird Elementary, located at 1170 N. Bird St., from 11 a.m.- 12 p.m.; Camden Apartments, located at 2601 Old Camden Square in Madison, by the pool from 12:30-1 p.m.; and and at the Sun Prairie Emergency Food Pantry, located inside of Sunshine Place at 18 Rickel Road, from 5-7 p.m.
Wednesday -- Sun Prairie High School. 888 Grove St, at door #15 in the back of building from 1:30 p.m.-2:15 p.m.; Northside Elementary, 230 W Klubertanz Drive from 4:30 p.m.-5:15 p.m.; and at the Sun Prairie Emergency Food Pantry, located inside of Sunshine Place, from 12-3:30 p.m.
Thursday -- Cardinal Heights Middle School, 220 Kroncke Drive, at door #3 from 1:30-2:15 p.m.; and at the Sun Prairie Emergency Food Pantry, located inside of Sunshine Place, from 5 — 7 p.m.
Friday -- Prairie View Middle School, 400 N. Thompson Road, Door #11, in the back of the buliding from 10-10:45 a.m.; and at the Sun Prairie Emergency Food Pantry, located inside of Sunshine Place, from 12 — 3:30 p.m.
Saturday -- At the Sun Prairie Emergency Food Pantry, located inside of Sunshine Place at 18 Rickel Road, from 9 a.m.- 1 p.m.
If you are unable to pick up a box, the Sun Prairie Area School District will deliver it to you. Contact the Nutrition Department by phone at 608-834-6544 or by email at nutritiondepartment@sunprairieschools.org .
