Prairie Music & Arts is celebrating the arts during an open house on Friday, Oct. 22 at 798 Lois Drive in Sun Prairie.
The event will be held throughout the day and will feature music, visual art, and drama activities.
Discounts for new students will be offered for individuals who have the most “Likes” on the school’s Facebook page throughout the day.
The event is Free and open to the general public, but to maintain a safe environment in regard to COVID-19, advance registration is required.
Registration for the Prairie Music & Arts Open House can be completed on the school’s website.
Activities will include arts and crafts, group dancing, drama games, a string petting zoo where children and adults can try out string instruments, and a silly MadLib songwriting class.
The day-long open house will end with a virtual concert performance by Prairie Music & Arts faculty to be shared on the school’s Facebook page and Youtube channel.
A nonprofit 501©(3) community school of the arts, Prairie Music & Arts has been a part of Sun Prairie since 1999 and serves the Dane County area.
In addition to programs for music, art, and drama at 798 Lois Drive, PMA has outreach programs throughout Sun Prairie.
For more information about Prairie Music & Arts or its programs, call 608-834-9550 or email info@prairiemusic.org.
Information is also available online at www.prairiemusic.org and the PMA Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/prairiemusicandarts.