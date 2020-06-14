The Sun Prairie Plan Commission on June 9 rejected a revised general development plan (GDP) and related items for the proposed Pumpkin Patch retail development with two 5-3 votes.
The Sun Prairie City Council initially approved a Pumpkin Patch GDP in February 2020 that included Outlot 11 of West Prairie Village, approximately 0.95 acres of land adjacent West Main Street, according to a staff memo from City Planner Sarah Sauer.
That land has since been withdrawn from the district, preventing access to West Main Street from Schneider Road, a public road internal to the site that includes a new Meijer Supercenter as well as a Meijer Convenience Store.
That means amendments to the GDP were being requested to realign public right-of-way and to the overall boundary of the lands in the GDP, as well as signage, and for land uses and development standards for Building Type II to allow residential uses.
Because of restricted access from Main Street, a new frontage road called Lantern Lane was added to the plan to run parallel to Main Street to connect Schneider Road to Wildwood Street.
A 10-foot wide multi-use path with a 20-foot wide easement will replace right-of-way for the extension of Wigeon Way south of Lot 1.
The location and construction for the path extension east to Thompson Road will be determined and constructed during the Precise Implementation Plan (PIP) process for Lot 3. Lot 1, Development Area A, will now have a building setback range of 5 to 15-feet from the right-of-way of Lantern Lane and a minimum rear yard setback of 10-feet from the multi-use path easement.
With access to Schneider Road in the GDP shown from Wildwood Street, the previously proposed monument sign for the Meijer Convenience Store along West Main Street was relocated in the new GDP within the public right-of-way at the southeast corner of Wildwood Street and Main Street.
Delivery trucks will use Lantern Lane to access the convenience store, exiting through Spice Lane to Thompson Road, which will return to a full access intersection.
The amended GDP also allows a second Building Type II — shown in the plan as Type II(a) — allowing residential uses with a density of 50 units per net acre.
The maximum building footprint and building size for Building Type II(a) will also increase to allow a 100,000 sq. ft. footprint and overall building size up to 300,000 sq. ft., excluding parking.
Prairie Lakes developer opposed to new GDP
Citing a list of objections ranging from the lack of an updated traffic study to building materials, Chad Fedler from FC Land and West Prairie Village LLC submitted both a memo to the commission and made comments opposing the new GDP.
Fedler’s FC Land is the developer of Prairie Lakes, the west side’s commercial shopping district located less than a mile from the proposed Pumpkin Patch retail development.
The memo objects to the reduced width of Lantern Lane, shown in the GDP as only 50 feet.
The city’s subdivision ordinance, West Prairie Village attorney Mike Lawton wrote in the memo, requires that commercial streets have 66-foot width, with a 39-foot paved surface, and even for the smallest local streets, a 56-foot ROW [right-of-way] is required with a 33-foot curb-to-curb road surface.
The memo also raised an objection to Meijer’s ability to locate a large free-standing sign in the public right-of-way near the corner of Main and Thompson Road, and brought into question the city’s partnership to compete directly with Prairie Lakes.
Fedler also hinted that if the GDP passed
“Locating a sign of this size in the public right of way at this location is aesthetically offensive, but will also have adverse effects on our property rights by having the city join with Meijer in the use of the public right of way to compete with us,” the memo reads.
“We will have no choice but to respond accordingly with signage of our own along Main Street, with equal size and with locations which hug the public streets in the public ROW, just like this Meijer sign,” the memo reads.
Fedler also raised an objection to the quality of building materials being used by Meijer, which developer Jeff Hundley said is “the most expensive building [Meijer has] ever built.”
Fedler said the quality of materials — including block and stacked stone required in Prairie Lakes on buildings such as Target, TJ Maxx and Cabela’s — should also be required in the Pumpkin Patch development and specifically by Meijer.
District 1 Alder Steve Stocker, also a member of the commission, agreed with Fedler. “This is a showpiece from Highway 151, so I’m a little disappointed,” Stocker told the commission, referring to the Meijer store.
In relation to the sign, Stocker said the city could require the removal of the sign if it becomes a traffic hazard.
Commissioner Dave Hoekstra, representing the Sun Prairie Area School District on the commission, said it was obvious to him that the plan is not the best long-term solution to develop the property. He objected to the configuration of Lantern Lane.
Other commissioners agreed with Hoekstra, which led to a commission motion to recommend denial of the GDP.
Because the GDP was tied to it, a preliminary and final plat for the Pumpkin Patch Retail Development also received a denial recommendation vote by the same 5-3 tally.
On each vote, commissioner Analiese Eicher voted with Mayor Paul Esser and District 3 Alder Maureen Crombie against denial.
Community Development Director Scott Kugler said during the meeting that the denial recommendation will still be taken up by the council.
If the council votes to deny both the GDP and the plats for Pumpkin Patch, the same plan can’t be brought back.
But, the City Zoning Administrator could allow a substantially revised application to be considered by the city for development, according to Kugler.
