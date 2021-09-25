AmeriCorps commits $800K to Dane County programs

The federal volunteer and community service program AmeriCorps is investing over $800,000 toward education assistance programs in Dane County.
Serve Wisconsin, created in 1994 by Gov. Tommy Thompson following the 1993 founding of AmeriCorps, announced on Monday that Wisconsin has received nearly $8.1 million in grant funding from AmeriCorps, the federal agency for national service and community volunteerism.
Included within those funds are $840,755 in AmeriCorps funding for three AmeriCorps programs specifically centered in Dane County, with several other statewide programs also having members serving in the county.
“This funding will put 888 AmeriCorps members on the ground, including over 80 in the Madison area, to help our local communities as our state continues to grapple with the effects of COVID-19,” said Jeanne Duffy, Executive Director of Serve Wisconsin.
“These AmeriCorps members will continue and expand upon the service of the Wisconsin AmeriCorps members who have served over 750,000 hours since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. The service by these new AmeriCorps members will be critical in providing assistance with local recovery efforts and in tackling some of the toughest problems in Wisconsin, many of which have been exacerbated in recent months, including the opioid epidemic, the academic achievement gap, healthcare access, and housing shortages for low-income families,” Duffy continued.
The funding will support the following Wisconsin AmeriCorps programs:
- Dane County Department of Human Services — Partners for After School Success (PASS) — 49 AmeriCorps members are placed in predominately low-income or resource scarce communities in order to enhance the academic achievement and school engagement of middle and high school youth through positive relationships, literacy tutoring, extended learning programs and volunteer service.
- United Way of Dane County — Achievement Connections 18 AmeriCorps members tutor high school students in math and leverage additional volunteers to provide tutoring with the goal of increasing the number of students who pass Algebra by 10th grade.
- United Way of Dane County — Schools of Hope AmeriCorps Project 16 AmeriCorps members serve as literacy tutors and tutor coordinators in high-need elementary schools where they work with staff to increase the literacy skills of students in kindergarten through fifth grade.
- AmeriCorps’ unique model means the Wisconsin AmeriCorps programs will leverage an additional $6.5 million from the private sector, foundations, and other sources, including nearly $1.4 million from the Madison area — further increasing the return on the federal investment for Wisconsin communities.
AmeriCorps members serve communities by educating students for the 21st century workforce, supporting veterans and military families, completing conservation projects, tackling the opioid epidemic, promoting economic opportunity in communities, helping people to live healthier lives, and through several other projects to make their local communities stronger. Additionally, they have played a critical role helping communities throughout the United States recover from flooding, hurricanes, wildfires, and other national disasters.