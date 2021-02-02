For the first time, Hy-Vee is officially proposing construction of a full-service Hy-Vee grocery store and a Fast and Fresh Convenience store as part of the Pumpkin Patch retail development
City Planner Tim Semmann said the Sun Prairie Plan Commission on Feb. 9 will consider a request by Hy-Vee Inc. for approval of a Precise Implementation Plan (PIP) to construct a 92,200 sq. ft. full service Hy-Vee Grocery Store and a 6,700 sq. ft. Fast and Fresh Convenience Store and fuel station on Lots 7 and 2 of the Pumpkin Patch Shopping District, located south of West Main Street and west of South Thompson Road.
As recently as this month, Hy-Vee committed only to building the convenience store as part of the development.
City Administrator Aaron Oppenheimer has said that the smaller footprint for the Hy-Vee grocery store will make more space available for retail development at Pumpkin Patch.
The item is part of the commission’s regularly scheduled Feb. 9 meeting, set to begin at 7 p.m. Other items scheduled to be discussed on the Feb. 9 agenda include:
BGCDC request
A public hearing will be held on a request by Boys and Girls Club of Dane County (BGCDC) for approval of a Conditional Use Permit (CUP) to allow an Indoor Institutional use (Tech Center) and meeting space in an existing residential building at 222 Windsor St.
The commission tabled the item last year until BGCDC could return with a more refined plan for the former parsonage building located there.
Neighbors objected when BGCDC initially proposed a teen center at the former parsonage, but when BGCDC officials revised the request, commissioners requested further enhancement and tabled the item until January, but BGCDC officials requested a one month delay in reconsideration.
GNF Properties Commercial Building
The commission is scheduled to convene a public hearing on a request by GNF Properties, LLC for approval of a CUP for the construction of a multi-tenant commercial building as part of a Group Development at 3140 Edmonton Drive, just behind Gus’s Diner and west of an existing commercial building on the city’s far west side.
Mini warehouse expansion
The commission will hold a public hearing on a request by Michael N. Hanna for approval of an amendment of the Official Zoning Map to rezone property located at 395 Marshview Drive from Heavy Industrial (HI) to Urban Industrial (UI); along with a request for approval of a CUP to allow a personal storage facility land use (mini warehouses) on the site.
Animal breeding facilities amendment
Commissioners are scheduled to hold a public hearing on a request from the City of Sun Prairie for approval of an Amendment to the Official Zoning Ordinance to revise Section 17.16 that would regulate animal breeding facilities as conditional uses.
Headquarters concept plan
The commission will consider a request by Quarra Stone Company, LLC for review and comment regarding a Concept Plan for its proposed company headquarters building and production facility along the west side of Columbus Street approximately one-quarter mile north of Progress Way.
Remote meeting instructions
Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Feb. 9 plan commission meeting will be held remotely.
Information about how you can submit public comments and remotely participate in the Plan Commission meeting, along with application materials related to this request, will be found on the City of Sun Prairie’s website, cityofsunprairie.com.
Individuals may watch the meeting live on KSUN (channel 983 on Spectrum cable or channels 13 or 1013 on TDS cable) or online at ksun.tv.
More information regarding the Feb. 9 meeting agenda items may be obtained by contacting the City of Sun Prairie’s Planning Division at 608-825-1107.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.