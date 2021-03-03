There’s an old adage that says a journey of a thousand miles begins with a single step, but the start of something new often begins thousands upon thousands of footsteps from the starting line.
Many people who are good at what they do, like entrepreneur Noelle Stary, often have a pretty clear idea of what they want to do in life when they’re kids.
As a young adult, despite warnings from parents and friends who urged her to stick to the safety of the corporate world, she decided to go her own way.
After opening her first business in 2008, in the middle of the Great Recession she went on to found two successful East Coast businesses.
On March 11, she will be talking with Wisconsin broadcaster, James Kademan on his KSUN program, “Authentic Business Adventures” on the topic, “New Ways to Update Old Business Behaviors.”
Growing a business in a pandemic
Rewind to a year ago when the pandemic first hit. Stary began hearing people focus on business survival. She went into thinking like an optimist mode and innovated, created, and collaborated to power through: “Instead of thinking of failure, I thought –what if these businesses were to do the opposite –to wildly succeed?”
Amy Knorr, owner of Foster & Sinclair Marketing, Staten Island, New York, said, “Noelle knows collaboration is key to small business success. Working with her and other entrepreneurs at her co-working space has helped me make valuable connections.”
One of Stary’s significant accomplishments was the recent release of her memoir, Main Street Moxie, From Surviving to Thriving in the New American Marketplace, a beneficial guide to improving your business.
The book is filled with real-world ideas that can change the trajectory of a business.
The lemonade factor
This is Stary’s story of making lemonade out of lemons.
She founded the first co-working space in New Jersey, www.coworkinginjersey.com, including a Woodbridge site before she was 30.
“Co-working is a cost-effective way of work alongside other people,” said Stary. “There’s a certain energy that draws like-minded people together under one roof. “People like to be where other people are--it creates a synergy.”
She also owns 20 Lemons, a marketing firm that focuses primarily on the hospitality sector. Why the lemon-enhanced brand?
“We came up with the name 20 Lemons because business can be sweet or sour like a lemon and because it takes about 20 lemons to make a pitcher of delicious lemonade,” Stary added. “Isn’t that the reality of what businesses need—to transition from bitter times to their sweet spot?”
On May 11, the Fort Atkinson Library will host an entrepreneurial business webinar based on Stary’s presentation on tips for growing your business in unprecedented times.
Lessons learned
Stary said if you experience downfalls, it may help you respond more quickly to market changes, possibly faster than what you might have done otherwise.
She has long thought of herself as a realist, not a pessimist.
“That mindset helps pave the way to surviving and thriving in this challenging business climate,” Stary said. “I looked at my colleagues to see what they were doing and instead of thinking I had all the answers. I listened to what these business owners were saying and customers were responding. I continue to do this today.”
She also has one more piece of advice: “Listen to the market. The market will tell you how to target and sell your services.”
“Noelle is always ready to stop and listen to the needs of a small business owner,” said Karen Hodges Miller, CEO, Open Door Publishing.
Create an action plan
If you’re a business owner Stary advised not to sit back and wait for your market segment to improve.
Instead, create an Action Plan with action steps like these:
• Schedule more planning time so it’s on your calendar;
• Surround yourself with results-oriented, positive people who have a vision;
• Activate your curiosity – talk with people from all walks of life, read, go for walks, get information from outside of your industry;
• Look for ways to bring something “new” to what you are doing;
• Slow down to speed up;
• Make changes. Three months later, stop and look at your plans and change again as needed; and
• Give yourself mental and physical space to figure things out.
Predictions
Stary said you also need to think fearlessly to survive and thrive in the new American marketplace.
When you get to the last page of her book, Main Street Moxie, Stary said she hopes you’ll feel energized about being in business at this time in history.
“I want people to say, ‘I’ve got this,”’ she added.
The adage that you’re only as strong as your weakest link is fitting when it comes to having a strong business model to rely on.
“Every day you’re in business you learn something new,” Stary said. “Ramp up your enthusiasm to grow and learn, and you’ll be ahead of the game when you look back to this time a few years from now.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.