A portion of South Thompson Road will close on Wednesday, Oct. 28 due to development of the Pumpkin Patch retail area and construction of a new city storm water detention facility.
City Engineering Director Tom Veith said the contractor is starting Phase 1 of the development which includes removal of topsoil, sanitary sewer, and mass grading of the site including excavation for a regional storm water facility.
Construction conclusion will be weather dependent, and upon completion of the construction, the developer will be responsible for any road repairs needed and Thompson Road will be re-opened for the remaining of 2020 and through the winter season.
Phase 2 improvements including installation of water main, storm sewer and road construction will not occur until 2021 at the earliest.
Joe DeYoung with MSA will be the project manager; he can be reached at 608-242-6646.
