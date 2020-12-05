Alders on Dec. 1 gave final approval for the new municipal parking lot south of Angell Street between Columbus and Church streets in downtown Sun Prairie.
Construction on the Angell Street Parking Lot has been completed, and city staff worked in conjunction with the Bank of Sun Prairie to develop appropriate parking restrictions for the lot. City staff and the Bank of Sun Prairie have three sections of parking as listed below:
• Short-Term Public Parking, limited to two hours, Monday to Friday (approximately 26 stalls);
• Long-Term Public Parking, limited to 12 hours (approximately 17 stalls);
• Restricted Parking for Bank of Sun Prairie Employees, Monday to Friday (7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., approximately 45 stalls) and restricted Parking of Bank of Sun Prairie employees, Saturdays (8 a.m. to 12 p.m.), (approximately 11 stalls).
Before approving the new parking lot with spaces and parking restrictions, District 1 Alder Steve Stocker praised Sun Prairie Utilities for completing all of the utility relocation work, including the burial of electric lines in the parking lot and the relocation of some utilities in the Sun Prairie Municipal Building parking lot.
“I think they produced just an outstanding site,” Stocker said, referring to the SPU crews. “I just want to say thank you.”
The new parking lot eliminated the drive directly north of most 200 block businesses, including the Bank of Sun Prairie, and relocated the traffic to a relocated Angell Street at the north of the parking lot. In addition, the new parking joins together the former Bank of Sun Prairie parking lot with Sun Prairie Municipal Parking previously scattered throughout the area. The new lots include landscaping, concrete brick edging along Church Street, and municipal street lighting in addition to the safer location for Angell Street.
Alders unanimously approved the new Angell Street Parking Lot parking restrictions.
Election workers praised in proclamation
Mayor Paul Esser presented a proclamation to City Clerk Elena Hilby praising and thanking Sun Prairie’s election workers for a job well done in the Nov. 2 presidential election.
The proclamation read in part, “the City of Sun Prairie is extremely fortunate to have a large volume of residents who have been willing to serve as Election Officials who displayed courage, flexibility, resilience, and dedication to facilitating successful elections, even in the face of uncertainty and a global pandemic that presented additional risk and concern for health and safety.”
“I really want to thank you, Mr. Mayor, and the common council for recognizing our election officials,” Hilby told the council during the Dec. 1 Zoom meeting. She noted the unprecedented demand for absentee and in-person voting during a time when the COVID-19 pandemic presented a risk to the health and safety of voters and election workers.
“I couldn’t be prouder of the amazing team of election officials” during a challenging time, Hilby said.
Full Mile Temporary Outdoor Dining OK’d
Acting on a recommendation from City Planning Director Tim Semmann, the council approved a Temporary Outdoor Dining Facility with alcohol adjacent to Full Mile Beer Company & Kitchen through April 14, 2021.
On June 16, 2020, alders adopted an emergency order allowing for the relaxation in the standards and limitations for outdoor dining in an effort to help local small businesses weather the COVID-19 pandemic.
The order was amended on Nov. 17 to address winter time operations during the on-going pandemic through April 14, 2021. The order allows for a staff review of outdoor dining facilities that do not include sales of alcoholic beverages.
For requests for facilities that include the sale of alcoholic beverages, a temporary revision of the establishment’s liquor license is required to extend the premises to the outdoor dining area, according to a memo from City Planning Director Tim Semmann.
Review by City Planning, the City Clerk, and Sun Prairie Police Department is required as well as approval by the Sun Prairie City Council for extension of premises under the new order adopted on Nov. 17. Full Mile Beer Company and Kitchen, 132 Market St., sought approval of the placement of an outdoor area to serve food and beer in a portion of a city-owned parking lot – on three parking stalls adjacent to the applicant’s premises at 132 Market St.
The operation functions similarly to the way Full Mile has been operating its outdoor premises to this point. A 10’ x 10’ tent will be used to offer drive up service where patrons could purchase brats, salads, cinnamon rolls, and 32 oz. Crowlers of Full Mile beer.
All food and drink purchased would be to go only, and not consumed on the expanded premises.
The tent is to be taken down at the end of each sale, and a physical barrier would not be needed because alcohol would not consumed within the expanded premises.
District 2 Alder Bob Jokisch praised the city administration and city council for doing what it can to help local restaurants.
Semmann said the city will likely have two more requests as part of the Dec. 15 council meeting agenda.
Highway 19 pavement rehab approved
Acting on a memo from City Engineering Director Tom Veith, alders approved a Financial Agreement with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) for Street Rehabilitation of Highway 19/Windsor Street from North Street to Main Street. Stocker praised Veith’s work with WisDOT to secure the state funding.
The city programmed a street rehabilitation project for North Bristol Street in its 2021-2030 Capital Improvement Plan. The financial agreement allows the city to pay about one-third of the cost of the project, or a projected $302,300, while federal and state funds will pick up $1,052,300.
According to materials submitted to the state from the city, Highway 19 is a minor arterial with an urban section. The existing roadway was constructed in 1992. The project area has current traffic volumes of 6,500 and 10,900 vehicles per day. The cross section consists of two driving lanes with parking on both sides of the highway. There is existing sidewalk on both sides of the roadway. The current pavement has longitudinal and transverse cracking, which is the reason for the pavement rehabilitation.
A portion of the road was reconstructed in 2018 after the July 10 natural gas explosion in downtown Sun Prairie, but the project will begin from where that reconstruction project ended.
