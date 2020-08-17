Road work ahead
Between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m. Wednesday and Thursday nights Aug. 19-20, all lanes of eastbound US 12/18 will be closed and detoured at the I-39/90 interchange in Madison. 

The eastbound Beltline ramp to I-39/90 northbound will also be closed during this timeframe. Crews will set girders for the new I-39/90 northbound bridge over eastbound US 12/18.

Drivers must use alternate routes, such as I-39/90 southbound to County Highway N (Exit 147) and turn around and travel north on the Interstate. Access will remain open for the eastbound US 12/18 ramp to I-39/90 southbound.

Information on the I-39/90 and Beltline interchange project can be found at https://projects.511wi.gov/i-39-90/us1218-beltline/.

The work operations and highway and ramp closures are weather dependent and subject to change.

