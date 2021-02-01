Sun Prairie Police arrested a 25-year-old man in connection with a Jan. 31 shots fired incident on South Bird Street.
Sgt. Jason Scott of the SPPD said on Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021, at approximately 7:13 p.m., the Sun Prairie Police Department responded to the 100 Block of South Bird Street for a report of multiple shots fired.
Upon arrival, officers contacted all parties involved in the incident.
Scott said during the course of the investigation, it was determined that two rifle rounds were fired into the ground during a disturbance between multiple parties.
Scott said there are no reports of any injuries at this time.
Upon completion of the investigation, Shawn Jenkins, 25, of Sun Prairie, was taken into custody following the incident on tentative charges of one count of second degree recklessly endangering safety and one count of disorderly conduct while armed.
Individuals with information are asked to contact the SPPD Non-Emergency Line at 608-837-7336, or anonymously via the SPPD Tip Line at (608) 837-6300.
