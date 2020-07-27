District 2 Sun Prairie Alder Bob Jokisch on July 27 announced he has endorsed State Rep. Melissa Sargent in the Aug. 11 Democratic Primary for District 16 State Senate.
“Melissa Sargent has served our community well for seven years in the State Assembly and prior to that as a county supervisor. She shares my views on how we can best move the state of Wisconsin forward,” Jokisch said.
“Melissa will fight to address growing disparities and inequalities in Wisconsin and make sure all people have an opportunity for success," the District 2 alder added in a statement announcing his support. "She will support our local businesses during this challenging time with the coronavirus and support innovation and entrepreneurship.”
Jokisch said Sargent will work to increase the supply of affordable housing. He added that during “these challenging times, affordable and quality healthcare is more important than ever with people losing their jobs and struggling with the pandemic. Melissa Sargent believes all Wisconsin citizens deserve quality healthcare.”
“The City of Sun Prairie has worked hard to address public transit and transportation issues," Jokisch said, "and Melissa will continue that work on the state level.”
Jokisch also pointed out that Dane County and Wisconsin need to provide clean water and address climate change, and that Sargent will protect natural resources for future generations.
Jokisch also said Sargent is a strong supporter of public education.
"Our schools need increased support to provide quality education and to keep students safe," Jokisch said. "She will be a strong supporter for both k-12 public education and our public higher education system.”
Jokisch joins fellow Sun Prairie alders Steve Stocker and Al Guyant as well as Sun Prairie School Board member Bryn Horton in endorsing Sargent in the primary.
