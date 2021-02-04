Join the Sun Prairie Chamber of Commerce from 10-11 a.m. on Feb. 17 and the U.S. Small Business Administration for updates and an opportunity to ask questions about the Second Draw PPP loan.
Speakers from the Small Business Administration will be Lisa Taylor - Outreach and Marketing Specialist, Tammie Clendenning - Lead Economic Development Specialist, and Cindy Gardner - Outreach and Marketing Specialist.
The session will be presented online via Remo, a conversation platform that is currently only supported in Chrome, Firefox and Safari browsers. Attendees will need to use the Remo link, and test their microphones and cameras before using Remo for the first time.
For more information, email Christina Williams at the Sun Prairie Chamber of Commerce at christinawilliams@sunprairiechamber.com.
