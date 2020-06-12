The McKenzie Family Boys and Girls Club of Sun Prairie will have to wait until at least January until the Sun Prairie Plan Commission considers its conditional use permit (CUP) to locate a teen/youth technical center in the former Peace Lutheran Church parsonage at 222 Windsor St.
That’s because the commission on June 9 voted to table the request until January. District 1 Alder and plan commissioner Steve Stocker said after that time, the city will know and be able to evaluate the use of the McKenzie Family Boys and Girls Club as a youth center and state-licensed child care facility.
City Planning Director Tim Semmann said in a memo to the commission that on May 12, 2020, the Plan Commission reviewed a request from the Boys and Girls Club of Dane County (BGCDC) for approval of a CUP to allow the indoor institutional use at 222 Windsor St.
The request then went on to the city council for action on May 19, 2020. An e-mail from Dr. Ghee of the BGCDC further clarified the intended use of the building at 222 Windsor St. as a youth technical center and was provided to city council members shortly before the May 19 meeting. Training and information in the former parsonage would be provided to area youth in a classroom style setting within the building, with class sizes of up to 10 students.
The council, with some comments from Mayor Paul Esser, referred the request back to the commission for further discussion and action as part of its June 9 agenda.
But neighbors and commissioners — despite comments from BGCDC officials — failed to see any change in the application from the commission’s May 12 meeting. During that meeting, a commission motion to reconsider the plan resulted in a recommendation to deny the CUP. That motion that was ruled invalid after review from City Attorney Mark Leonard.
Ted Chase, who lives at the corner of Windsor and North streets in the home immediately adjacent to the former parsonage, asked commissioners to consider the precedent being set to allow suburban residentially zoned homes to become institutional uses with a CUP.
Chase referred to statements made by BGCDC officials who told media outlets including the Wisconsin State Journal that the property would remain residential and would be sold or rented.
Other public comments received included those from supporters using an address in the Sun Prairie Business Park and residents who did not live in the neighborhood immediately adjacent to the club, according to Lincoln Court resident Jim Faltersack, whose home abuts the club property.
“I support the Boys and Girls Club expanding the age range that they serve at McKenzie Boys and Girls Club by being allowed to utilize the “parsonage” for classrooms,” wrote Eddington Drive resident Joy Matthews. “The licensing of the existing building is from age 2.5 to 13. This leaves a gap for their programming to be able to give kids the education they need to be accepted into skilled trades training.”
“I speak in support of the conditional use permit request by the Boys and Girls Club. The planned classroom style programs would offer the opportunity for teens to learn about careers in the skilled trades and to complete some of the prerequisite requirements for apprenticeship programs,” wrote Oriole Court resident Steve Olson.
“I believe that this can be done in a way that is not disruptive for those living nearby. This is really just an extension of the programming offered in the former church building which is licensed to serve children and youth up to age 13,” Olson wrote. “Not only is this an opportunity for teens that may be considering continuing education in areas other than a 4 year college setting, these are careers that are badly needed in our community. There is a growing shortage in nearly every skilled trade that could eventually impact our ability to build and maintain our community.”
“I have deep trust and confidence in Michael Johnson, and I believe using the parsonage house to teach technical job skills to youth is a better and higher use than merely renting it out to someone,” wrote Market Street resident Tania Banak, “especially considering the recent push for more equity in our society.”
“We have commented on this in the previous meetings so no need to go over it again. Bottom line is, we were told that the house would remain a residence by being either sold or rented,” wrote North Street residents Brian and Wanda Ludy, whose home is near the former parsonage. “Now they want to change that which is going back on what was originally stated. Either you abide by what was said or you don’t, it’s that simple.”
During consideration of the CUP, commissioners echoed their comments from the May 12 meeting.
“My comments from the previous meeting stand on this project,” said commissioner Analiese Eicher, who represents the area on the Dane County Board of Supervisors. She said she thought it was an incredible idea and opportunity but did not think the physical use fit the plan for the neighborhood: “Unfortunately that has not changed from our last meeting.”
Eicher said it could be a great addition to the community in the future, but not at this location.
“It makes me sad because I love what the Boys and Girls Club does,” Eicher said, adding that she can’t support it from a planning perspective.
“My comment is my mind is not any different today than it was a month ago when we voted,” commissioner Barb Bailey said, adding that there has not been much change in the current application from the previous one.
BGCDC Executive Director Michael Johnson said the club will lose between $200,000 and $300,000 in federal pass-through dollars to provide workforce initiatives for teens if the CUP is not approved at 222 Windsor St.
Johnson told the commission that the staff has a lot of experience and that he has never heard complaints from any neighbors from other area centers.
Although initially intending to amend the motion to approve made by Esser, District 1 Alder Steve Stocker — also a member of the commission — motioned to table the CUP request until January.
That way, neighbors could weigh in on how well the club has done in the neighborhood.
Esser, Eicher and commissioner Dave Hoekstra voted against the motion to table the CUP request, but it passed on a 5-3 vote.
Community Development Director Scott Kugler told the commission that the city council could take up the CUP on its own if the item has been before the commission for 60 days.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.