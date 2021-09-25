Acting on a recommendation from the Sun Prairie Plan Commission, the Sun Prairie City Council on Sept. 21 approved a request from Bailey Business Park, LLC for approval of an extraterritorial jurisdiction Preliminary Plat for “Bailey Business Park,” containing eight commercial lots on 39.86 acres located on Bailey Road, west of South Bird Street, south of Forward Drive, in the Town of Sun Prairie — just across from the Sun Prairie Wastewater Treatment Plant.
The council resolution to approve the preliminary plat included written comments to the Town of Sun Prairie concerns about the proposed Commercial zoning designation, the potential missed opportunities associated with locating the planned unsewered development in such close proximity to the city’s Wastewater Treatment Plant, and the potential impact on the working relationship between the city and town in the future.
Stocker votes against change order
Acting on a recommendation from the Public Works Committee, alders voted 6-1 to approve a budget amendment and change order for the Wyoming Avenue reconstruction project.
A memo from City Director of Public Services Adam Schleicher indicated that the Pedestrian Safety Task Force identified several areas across the city that could benefit from improvements to pedestrian and bike facility crossings — including multi-use path crossing on Thompson Road.
“The current crossing is at a skew and makes the crossing longer than if it were a perpendicular crossing,” Schleicher wrote.
The Public Works Committee recommended council approval of a proposal to realign the crossing to be perpendicular. The multi-use path would be extended on the south side of the road to match up with the path on the north. The curb would be bumped out to create a shorter crossing and pavement.
But District 1 Alder Steve Stocker balked at the cost of the change order to do the work. Schleicher said S&L Underground will add the project as a change order to the Wyoming Ave reconstruction project for $72,478.60.
Although acknowledging the need, Stocker questioned the urgency to upgrade the crosswalk that has been in existence for 20 years at a higher price.
“In some of our minds,” Stocker added, “we still have the parking lot that we had to get done for the Park and Ride at a much higher price.” He said he thought the project could be combined with another project next year and that he would not vote for it because it could be finished next year.
Schleicher said it’s possible, but not guaranteed, that the project could be completed next year at a lower price. “I would say it’s an opportunity to make the crossing better,” he added during the Sept. 21 council meeting, noting that it was an attempt to be proactive, not reactive.
District 1 Alder Terry McIlroy said she drove to the area and nearly hit two women attempting to cross Thompson Road. “I think they just trusted I would stop — which I did, obviously,” McIlroy said. She also said she was surprised that the bike path was built where it didn’t meet directly across the road.
Alders approved the change order, with the amount coming from remaining capital projects funds, according to the budget resolution.
City extends snow removal contract
Acting on a city Public Works staff recommendation, alders approved extending the current snow removal contract with Uphoff Company Inc. that ended in April.
The city has contracted with Uphoff Company, Inc. for snow removal services for 11 years. As part of the contract, the vendor is called upon for snow removal on selected residential streets, city parking lots, and the hauling of piled snow in various areas.
No contract amount was approved. Instead, the new agreement contains increased hourly costs for using Uphoff vehicles. But Public Works Operations Manager Ben John wrote in a memo to the city that in the previous three-year contract, Uphoff did not raise prices for its services. “Staff have been very pleased with the vendor’s performance,” John wrote in the memo, “and view them as a crucial partner in snow removal operations.”
Alders approved the one-year contract extension as part of the council’s consent agenda without any discussion.
Engineering services contract OK’d
Acting on a recommendation from Schleicher, alders authorized a three-party design engineering contract between the city, KL Engineering and the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.
The city received a Highway Safety Improvement Plan (HSIP) grant that requires a 10% match by the city to design and install these projects:
Main Street and Walker Way – Upgrade the traffic signals to monotubes and provide one signal head per lane of traffic, improve the offset of the left-turn lanes on the eastbound and westbound approaches, improved street lighting, and the addition of retro-reflective backplates
Main Street and Bird Street – Upgrade the traffic signals to monotubes and provide one signal head per land of traffic and the addition of retro-reflective backplates
Bird Street and Linnerud Drive – Construction of median refuge islands and improved street lighting
Grand Avenue at the intersections of Prairie Lakes Drive, Brooks Drive, and Ironwood Drive – Installation of retroreflective backplates on the signals.
Schleicher wrote in a memo to the council that WisDOT worked with the city to select KL Engineering, Inc. to complete the work. The design contract is for a total amount not to exceed $182,165.67. Per the terms of the grant the city is responsible for 10% of the project costs and WisDOT will be funding the remaining portion.
The council approved the contract as part of its consent agenda.
Eagle Scout gets virtual proclamation
Mayor Paul Esser virtually presented a proclamation to Sun Prairie Eagle Scout Conner McKenzie, but pledged to present it in person at a Court of Honor event set for Oct. 2.
McKenzie began his scouting career with Pack 443 in Sun Prairie, earned his Arrow of Light, and crossed over to Sun Prairie Boy Scout Troop 333 where he completed his Eagle Scout achievement. While being a member of Troop 333, McKenzie has demonstrated his leadership as Assistant Senior Patrol Leader and Patrol Leader.
To earn his Eagle Scout Award, McKenzie coordinated with local businesses to collect hygiene items to create personal hygiene kits to donate to our CARDS Closet and Sunshine Place. Through McKenzie’s hard work and coordination, he was able to create 70 kits during the summer of 2020 when COVID-19 was widespread.
“Conner exemplifies the best in today’s youth and serves as a community mentor for other individuals to follow,” Esser said, reading the proclamation.
Williams appointed
Alders approved Mayor Paul Esser’s appointment of Sun Prairie Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Christina Williams to the city’s Sustainability Committee. Alders approved the appointment during the council’s consent agenda without debate or discussion.
County library tax exemption approved
Acting on a recommendation from Sun Prairie Library Director Svetha Hetzler, alders voted to approve a resolution exempting the city from the Dane County Library Tax.
A memo to alders from Hetzler states under Wisconsin Statute s. 43.64 (2), municipalities with public libraries may be exempt from the county library tax if they appropriate locally an amount above the defined minimum. If the municipal appropriation is greater than the minimum amount required for exemption, the municipality may request to be exempted from the county tax. The exemption may be refused if, by Sept. 1 of any year, the county board determines the public library has not complied with any minimum standards of operation approved under s. 43.11 (3) (d).
Sun Prairie’s minimum appropriation for library services for 2021 was $1,498,012 and the city and Sun Prairie Library Board approved an appropriation of $1,669,236 in 2021.