Dane County Breakfast on the Farm draws a crowd

Hinchley’s Dairy Farm was full of life during Dane County’s Breakfast on the Farm on Saturday, Aug. 21.
Visitors streamed onto the property to enjoy a homemade breakfast, explore the farm and learn about the dairy industry. After a year of cancellations, it was an event to look forward to.
Cars were directed past the farm’s usual entrance and to a wide route through the corn fields, a fun welcome maze from the Hinchley’s.
The smell of pancake batter and scrambled eggs called guests over as they entered the dining area.
Breakfast was served in one of the farm’s storage buildings. Volunteers greeted guests as they piled plates high with fresh pancakes, eggs, sausages, yogurt and milk. And although the day was warm, a volunteer made her way from table to table serving coffee.
Right outside of the dining area, guests could watch more volunteers prepare the breakfast food. Outdoor seating included picnic tables painted white with black drawings of farm animals.
Guests had the chance to cool down with a dish of ice cream from Sassy Cow Creamery, which served vanilla and salty cow ice cream.
In the expo area, the Hinchley’s themselves put together a display table describing their farm’s history. Crave Brothers Farmstead provided samples of their cheese. And kids of all ages had their faces painted with black spots and a pink nose to resemble a cow.
Throughout the day, guests could walk into the free stall barns and look at the animals. Parents watched as their children ran up to cows with their heads sticking out in the stalls. As the cows ate, the children pet their fuzzy heads and giggled.
Opposite of the stall barns, visitors could feed the calves on the farm and hold chickens. One toddler could only stare at the rooster clucking away in its pen as his father stood behind him.
Stalls around the farm showcased everything from milk samples to old farm motors to new tractors.
One of the activities was the My Dairyland Scavenger Hunt. Children raced around the property in an attempt to be the first to find the right amount of hints and win a t-shirt. Volunteers awarded the hunters stickers for their cards and dairy facts to keep them going.
On the grass, cornhole games were set up. But this was no ordinary game of cornhole; the boards looked like a hunk of cheese. Guests took turns throwing the bags into one of the three yellow holes to win the game.
Near the entrance was an entertainment stage. Underneath tents, hay bales were lined up with boards on top of them for guests to sit on. A semi-trailer was the stage where the Hinchley family hosted a question and answer session, organization leaders spoke, and people could test their dairy knowledge and play “Are you smarter than a farmer?” for a prize.
On the other side of the seating section, Down from the Hills Bluegrass Band performed throughout the day.
Tina Hinchley shared in an email her feelings after the breakfast.
“Dairy breakfasts are about sharing our farms with others who otherwise would never have an opportunity to learn about what we do, how we live, and what we love,” she said. “They are a living connection with our communities, and we must never let the Dairy Breakfasts end.”