The City of Sun Prairie has recently updated the MIller-Trapp and Cliff street construction projects.
Cliff Street
The contractor will be working on water services July 13, they are waiting on the safe water results from July 12. The water service installations should be completed by the end of the week. The contractor should be contacting you regarding water service interruption. They will need to shut off water for approximately 2.5 - 3 hours to switch residents to the new water main.
When this is completed, please run your faucets for a few minutes to remove the air from the system. Should you have reduced water pressure or no water at all in some fixtures, please remove the aerator from the faucet and clean. Occasionally, sediment will clog the aerator and stop the water flow.
Once the water services are completed, the contractor will begin removals of driveways, sidewalks, curb & gutter, etc. They will cut the street to subgrade and place crushed aggregate base course. Driveways will be ramped and accessible until concrete work commences.
Miller-Trapp
The contractor will be prepping for curb and gutter this week. They will start placing a stringline tomorrow and Wednesday for the curb machine. They will be trimming and prepping Wednesday and Thursday and placing the curb and gutter on Friday.
The contractor will be placing flyers today indicating to have vehicles out of the driveways Wednesday. Once the curb and gutter is completed they will pour the sidewalk and then work on driveways and aprons. With the cure time, this work could take up to 2.5 - 3 weeks.
Please plan on parking on adjacent streets until this work is completed. Residents may park on Miller and Trapp outside of the 7 a.m. - 7 p.m. restricted times. If on-street parking is available sooner, Christenson will send out another update with this information.
Individuals with questions should email Christenson at cchristenson@cityofsunprairie.com