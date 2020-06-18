Sun Prairie Police are investigating a June 17 shots fired incident on North Pine Street.
Lt. Ryan Cox from the Sun Prairie Police Department (SPPD) said at approximately 10:22 p.m., SPPD officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 900 block of North Pine Street.
Several bullets struck a vehicle parked in a driveway, Cox said, but there were no injuries. Cox said it appears this was a targeted incident that is currently under investigation.
All parties believed to be involved in the incident fled the scene prior to officer arrival. More information will be released when it becomes available.
Individuals with further information regarding this incident are asked to contact the SPPD Non-Emergency Line at 608-837-7336, or anonymously at 608-837-6300.
