The first-ever Drive-Through Sweet Corn Festival on Aug. 22 was a success, according to Sun Prairie Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Amy Skicki, who estimated the event was the second most popular in Wisconsin behind the Drive-Through State Fair.
And from what she heard, everybody from customers to volunteers expressed satisfaction with the event, too.
“Everybody’s so grateful that we did this for the community, that they needed it, that the flow was amazing,” Skicki said, referring to comments that she heard during the roughly eight hour event. “People were surprised at how efficient it went and how smooth it went.”
The event also allowed her to build relationships with the service organizations and other community members.
Was there anything else that impressed her?
“The fact that we had zero injuries,” Skicki said. “I mean, when you bring 200 and some odd volunteers together and you don’t have so much as a Band-Aid go to anybody, that’s a win in my book.”
Skicki said she was most impressed with the volunteer effort.
“I don’t think there’s ever been a collaborative volunteer effort of that size in our city,” Skicki said. “And people just came out in droves — you had the Lions volunteering, the Knights of Columbus, the VFW, the American Legion, the Exchange Club. And then just other [groups] — there were some Rotary members there and other organizations and just people who wanted to help. And it was so great to bring everybody together for a good cause.”
Skicki was on hand Wednesday night, Aug. 26, to help present the winner of the Sun Prairie Lions Club’s 50-50 raffle to Elaine Ayala of Belleville.
When it came right down to numbers, it was predictable what two of the top three menu items were at the Drive-Through Corn Fest.
“3,159 bags of cooked corn, 1,095 bags of uncooked corn, and 845 funnel cakes with powdered sugar were the most popular menu items, top three,” Skicki replied when asked about the most popular items. The chamber processed 1,771 transactions during the event which began serving at 11:15 a.m. and wrapped up when the Lions closed the gate at 6:48 p.m.
Financially, once all the bills are in, the event should be profitable for each organization involved. Skicki said she hopes each organization will make at least $5,000.
“I don’t have a shake out of what all the service organizations will make yet and what the net profit is quite yet. So I’m still working on all those details. I hope by the end of next week, I can have it all wrapped up,” Skicki said.
In an email to chamber members, Skicki thanked everyone for the volunteer effort for a great community event.
“I have lived in Sun Prairie for 14 years now and I have to say that I believe this event drew the single largest, collaborative volunteer effort I have ever witnessed, and I’m not the only person who has made that comment,” Skicki wrote in her letter.
“The Sun Prairie Chamber of Commerce sincerely says thank you to the volunteers, the sponsors and the attendees of the first ever Drive-Through Sweet Corn Festival,” Skicki added in her letter to chamber members. “We are so grateful to be in the midst of the amazing community of Sun Prairie.”
