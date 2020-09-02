Sun Prairie Lions Club President Brad Bauer (center) and Sun Prairie Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Amy Skicki (right) were on hand at the Sun Prairie Chamber of Commerce Office at 109 W. Main St. on Aug. 26 to present a check to Elaine Ayala (left) for $2,385 — representing half of the amount in the Lions 50-50 raffle collected during the Drive-Through Corn Fest on Aug. 22.