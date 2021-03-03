A show of hands

Twenty electors from the Sun Prairie Area School District voted March 1 during a special meeting held in the Performing Arts Center at Sun Prairie High School to authorize the Sun Prairie School Board to purchase the property at 164 Kroncke Drive.

 KSUN

During a special March 1 meeting, electors from the Sun Prairie Area School District voted 20-0 to authorize the Sun Prairie School Board to negotiate the purchase of 164 Kroncke Drive.

During the roughly 12-minute meeting, SPASD Assistant Superintendent of Operations Janet Rosseter explained the district obtained a certified appraisal of the property for $252,000 and offered the property owners $248,000.

The electors approval now means the property will close within the next couple of months, according to Rosseter. She emphasized the district wants to be a good neighbor, and asked property owners willing to sell to let the district know their intent in order to avoid a bidding situation and give taxpayers the best value for their purchasing power.

“This purchase would add more greenspace to the campus around Ashley Field," Rosseter said. As the district accumulates more properties from willing sellers around the new Bank of Sun Prairie Stadium at Ashley Field, the SPASD will develop a campus master plan, Rosseter said.

Sun Prairie School Board President Steve Schroeder, who was elected to chair the special meeting, asked for a show of hands and counted 20 in favor of authorizing the school board to proceed with the purchase. Nobody in attendance voted against the motion.

To close the meeting, electors sang "Happy Birthday" to Sun Prairie School Board Student Member Quinn Williams, who turned 18 on Monday, March 1.

Noting last week's board meeting tallied four hours, Schroeder said, "Quinn this is our gift to you."

With no other business, the meeting as adjourned at 6:12 p.m.

