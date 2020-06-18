In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Didion retooled a portion of its ethanol production facility to manufacture hand sanitizer, which is in short supply during a period of high demand.
In just a few weeks, Didion completed the needed facility changes and has donated 1,850 gallons of hand sanitizer to 60 area organizations, including school districts, hospitals, nursing homes and emergency services, who need hand sanitizer to keep people safe.
“I couldn’t be prouder of our team at Didion,” said Riley Didion, President of Didion Milling. “Our team’s innovation and hard work, during a challenging time, made it possible for us to pivot and start producing alcohol for hand sanitizer. We are honored to have the opportunity to support the frontline workers in our communities through the donation of hand sanitizer.”
During the last few weeks, Didion employees also collected more than 800 items for the Didion Strong Food Drive. They distributed the donations to three local pantries: Sunshine Place, Cambria Bread Basket Community Food Pantry, and Markesan Community Food Pantry.
With corporate offices located at 121 S. Bristol St. in downtown Sun Prairie, Didion owns North America’s newest and most-advanced dry corn mill and co-located ethanol/alcohol facility in Cambria.
