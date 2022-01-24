Sun Prairie Municipal Judge Thomas Lee Hebl adjudicated these cases in Sun Prairie Municipal Court on Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022:
David L. Adkins, Sun Prairie, improper turn into driveway Dec. 21, $98.80.
Luis A. Anez, Sun Prairie, operating motor vehicle without a valid driver’s license, $124; failure to yield right-of-way making left turn, $98.80; both occurred Dec. 27.
Kaliyah U. Bennett, Fitchburg, operating motor vehicle without valid driver’s license, $124; failure to yield right-of-way emerging from alley, $98.80; both occurred Dec. 16.
Jason A. Berghammer, Sun Prairie, operating motor vehicle without insurance Dec. 31, $124.
Susan L. Bonk, Sun Prairie, unlawful use of phone for harassment Dec. 6, $187; unlawful use of phone for harassment Dec. 7, dismissed.
Carlos A. Curtidor Garcia, Madison, speeding in excess of posted limit, $98.80; operating while suspended, $124; both occurred Dec. 18.
David A. Damon, Madison, operating while suspended Dec. 21, $124.
Quentin J. Duane, Fredonia Wis., possession of fewer than 25 grams of marijuana Dec. 24, $313.
Arvind K. Gandhari, Madison, speeding in excess of posted limit Dec. 23, $98.80.
Alejandro J. Gonzalez, Sun Prairie, unreasonable and imprudent speed violation Dec. 23, $136.60.
Briana V. Hernandez, Sun Prairie, speeding on highway or street within city limits Dec. 14, $149.20.
Jamon C. Hill, Madison, disorderly conduct Nov. 20, $187.
Andres Hudiel Casco, DeForest, failure to yield right-ofway making left turn, $98.80; failure to report accident, $313; operating motor vehicle without valid driver’s license, $124; operating motor vehicle without insurance, $124; all occurred Dec. 5.
Genevieve L. Jewson, Sun Prairie, operating motor vehicle with suspended registration Dec. 17, $98.80.
Steven R. Jordan, Stoughton, improper signal for stop or turn Jan 5, $98.80.
Lonnie D. Kennedy, Madison, failure to stop for flashing red Dec. 20, $98.80.
Gary R. Kleven, Sun Prairie, damage to property Dec. 11, $187.
Thaddeus P. Kunz, Columbus, damage to property Dec. 11, dismissed.
Erik K. Lafler, Marshall, retail theft Nov. 24, $376.
Cassandra R. Lowe, Madison, failure to stop for flashing red Dec. 22, $98.80.
Lilian M. Mattila, Madison, improper signal for stop or turn Dec. 22, $111.40.
Chance M. Memmel, Beaver Dam, failure to stop for flashing red Dec. 22, $98.80.
Matthew Moran III, Fitchburg, operating motor vehicle without a valid driver’s license Dec. 19, $124.
Dominique V. Posadowska, Sun Prairie, operating after revocation, $124; failure to yield right-of-way making left turn, $98.80; both occurred Dec. 15.
Nathaniel J. Rehm, Madison, failure to stop for flashing red Dec. 23, $98.80.
Diana L. Rowin, Sun Prairie, failure to stop for flashing red Dec. 23, $98.80.
Alexander Soto Flores, Sun Prairie, speeding on highway or street within city limits Dec. 20, $98.80.
Ryan R. Uhlig, Cambria, failure to yield right-of-way making left turn Dec. 24, $98.80.
Stephen G. Waite, Oswego Ill., violation of red traffic control signal Dec. 10, $98.80.
Queyonna K. Weeks-Reams, Madison, spending in excess of posted limit Dec. 18, $98.80.
David M. Wilson II, Sun Prairie, unreasonable and imprudent speed violation Dec. 31, $136.60.
—Compiled by Chris Mertes