An intended rally at the Madison Police Department Training Center the afternoon of Friday, July 31, was derailed when protesters discovered classes had been cancelled and few, if any, staff would be present.
“The original plan was to stay at the training center but found out the training has been cancelled for today,” said Lisa Roling of Sun Prairie, organizer of the Lighting up the Sky protest. “That kind of shot us down a little bit, but basically (we want) shut down Stoughton Road, come back, shut it down again, and just getting everybody aware that Matt Kenny is out there.”
About three dozen people took part in the protest that originated at Ahuska Park in Monona, about 2 miles from the training center. They drove their cars to the East Broadway and South Stoughton Road intersection, where they circled their cars in protest. Police had earlier rerouted traffic away from the intersection.
Kenny is the Madison police officer who shot and killed the unarmed Tony Robinson, 19, on March 6, 2015.
Kenny and other officers responded to a check-welfare call. There were reports that Robinson was jumping in front of cars and acting erratically. As Robinson was walking down a stairway toward Kenny, the officer shot him several times.
Two months after the shooting, it was determined to be justified self-defense by Dane County District Attorney Ismael Ozanne.
“We’ve got a petition out there; 25,000 people have signed it and want him (Kenny) off the force,” Roling said.
In 2007, Kenny had shot and killed Ronald Brandon, who was standing on the porch of his home, holding what was later learned was a pellet gun.
Roling said Monona was picked as the starting point for the protest for two reasons – its proximity to the training center and because the city hadn’t yet been the focus of a similar event.
“We’re trying to hit all the areas so all communities know,” she said.
Roling also organizes other events in memory of Robinson, under the banner #WeAreTFR.
“(It) was started five years ago, and we meet every sixth of the month from 6:15 to 6:45, or longer if need be, and every Sunday we meet at different precincts, and then we just rotate from precinct to precinct from 12 to 12:30 and let everybody know we’re still here,” she said. “We’re waiting for justice.”
