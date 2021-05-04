In an effort to ensure the safety of guests, The Alliant Energy Center is among the first in the meetings, conventions, and event industry in Wisconsin to deploy and activate needlepoint bipolar ionization technologies (NPBI) in all indoor facilities.
NPBI technology delivers safer, cleaner indoor air by reducing harmful particles and pathogens like mold, bacteria, allergens and viruses, and is highly effective in eliminating disease-causing pathogens, such as those responsible for COVID-19.
“The Alliant Energy Center is committed to maintaining proper cleaning protocols and disinfection techniques to combat infectious diseases like COVID-19, and this new technology is another innovative way we can provide visitors a clean and safe experience while on site,” said Dane County Executive Joe Parisi.
Needlepoint bipolar ionization works to safely clean indoor air, leveraging an electronic charge to create a high concentration of positive and negative ions.
The ions travel through the air continuously seeking out and attaching to particles. This sets in motion a continuous pattern of particle combination. As these particles become larger, they are eliminated from the air more rapidly.
“As our meetings and events industry enters the recovery phase of this long pandemic road, we need safety advantages like the NPBI system at Alliant Energy Center to remain competitive in attracting business to Madison,” said Ellie Westman-Chin, President & CEO of Destination Madison.
“We applaud the County and Alliant Energy Center for investing in the future of our local meetings and events industry," Westman-Chin added, "with this important health and safety measure.”
Additionally, NPBI also tackles odor-causing organic compounds. That means less outdoor air intake is required to keep things fresh. With lower air intake requirements, facilities can reduce upfront HVAC equipment costs and cut ongoing energy costs by as much as 30%.
"Our NPBI technology ensures an additional layer of cleanliness, and enhances the already-robust cleaning practices in place at the Center said Brent Kyzer-McHenry, executive director. "The health and well-being of our guests and employees is our top priority.”
Alliant Center has also implemented the industry’s highest standards for cleaning and disinfection of infectious agents aiming to minimize risk associated with infectious agents such as SARS-CoV-2 for employees, customers, clients, visitors, the community and the environment. This certification provides assurance to guests and ensures confidence that proper cleaning, disinfection, and infectious disease prevention work practices are in place and implemented.
