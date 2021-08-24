The City of Sun Prairie recently welcomed Yesenia Arce as the new Deputy City Clerk.
Arce started in the position on Monday, July 26.
In this role, Arce will be balancing a variety of responsibilities such as collaborating across internal departments in the development and modification of digital work flows to gain further efficiencies, preparing coding of invoices and tracks purchase card receipts for payment by Finance Department, assisting with data entry and maintenance of voter, poll worker, candidate data, and more. Arce is not unfamiliar to working in local government.
Prior to her time with Sun Prairie, Arce worked for the City of Fitchburg as an Administrative Receptionist in their Clerk’s Department for six years. In that role, she served as the primary contact for Fitchburg’s City Hall and assisted with elections, preparing agendas for various committees, and supporting different departments with Spanish translation.
Supporting other departments has been a priority for Arce. She was part of the Employee Resource Group (ERG) for Fitchburg and focused on advancing diversity, equity, and inclusion.
Arce completed her Wisconsin Certified Municipal Clerk (WCMC) certification through the UW-Green Bay Institute, which requires a three-year completion process.
Currently, she is enrolled at the University of Phoenix and on track to complete her Bachelors of Science in Business.
When not working or studying, she enjoys listening to music while taking long walks, playing volleyball, traveling, and eating pizza.
“We are very excited to have Yesenia on our team,” said City Clerk Elena Hilby. “She brings a wealth of experience as well as a strong desire to help others in any way she can.”