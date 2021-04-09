Wisconsin had 4.7 days suitable for fieldwork for the week ending April 4, 2021, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS) in cooperation with the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP).
The spring thaw was well underway by the end of March, with above normal temperatures and below normal precipitation throughout the month. Warm, sunny and breezy conditions left little to no snow cover across the state though soils in northern Wisconsin were still partially frozen. Almost no precipitation fell this week and Easter weekend saw temperatures climb into the 70s. Spring tillage had begun on lighter soils. Farmers were also prepping machinery and spreading manure on alfalfa and winter wheat.
Overwintered crops were beginning to break dormancy; they were reportedly in good condition thanks to persistent snow cover during cold weather and a mild March.
Reporters commented that planting should start early this season if favorable conditions hold. The maple syrup season had already ended in some areas as nighttime temperatures rose above freezing.
Topsoil moisture condition rated 7% very short, 25% short, 64% adequate and 4% surplus. Subsoil moisture condition rated 5% very short, 18% short, 71% adequate and 6% surplus.
Winter wheat condition was rated 69% good to excellent statewide, down from 84% good to excellent at the end of November. Four percent of oats are planted, 3 days ahead of last year and 6 days ahead of the 5-year average.
Spring tillage was reported as 8% complete, 9 days ahead of last year and 13 days ahead of the average.
