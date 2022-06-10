Acting on a slate of nominees offered by two committees that include a Sun Prairie Star representative, the Sun Prairie City Council’s Committee of the Whole approved seven nominees for two different city awards — the James J. Reininger Lifetime Achievement Award and the Charles D. Ashley Award.
Representatives from the Reininger Award nominating committee included a representative from the Sun Prairie Star, Amy Reininger McCutcheon representing the Reininger Family and City Administrator Aaron Oppenheimer.
The following individuals were nominated to receive the 2022 James J. Reininger Lifetime Achievement Award:
Bob Holling – Bob Holling previously served as the city’s Parks, Recreation, & Forestry Director for the City of Sun Prairie. Holling’s leadership and vision preserved natural spaces and provided passive and active parks and recreational opportunities throughout Sun Prairie.
Holling is currently a member of the Sun Prairie Media Center Commission and Sun Prairie Parks Friends, Inc. and serves on their board of directors. He has volunteered with Sun Prairie Schools for many years as a tutor but is also an active volunteer with the Sun Prairie Food Pantry and has volunteered there for several years. Holling has been in the City of Sun Prairie since 1979.
Jeanie Farmer – Recently retired from the Sun Prairie Media Center Board after more than 30 years, Farmer is a retired CPA and Accounting Firm Owner who is a SCORE volunteer mentor for business owners, offering free accounting, entity selection and tax advice for emerging and currently operating businesses.
She has served in various roles with several organizations including Habitat for Humanity, the Sun Prairie Chamber of Commerce, Briarpatch Youth Services, Sun Prairie Library Foundation, and the Exchange Club. Jeanie is currently a member of the Exchange Club of Sun Prairie, serves as the SCORE liaison for the Sun Prairie Chamber of Commerce and serves on the selection committee for future homeowners for Habitat for Humanity.
Paul Frank – Recently retired from the Sun Prairie Area School District after 31 years of teaching from August 1991 to May 2022, Frank also served as the head Girls Cross Country Coach, Assistant Track Coach and Head Boys Cross Country Coach. Frank’s legacy was memorialized with the Paul Frank Invitational, one of the premiere track & field events in the area, being named after him in 2019. This year’s event welcomed students from all over Wisconsin. Frank has been a resident of Sun Prairie most of his life and has worked for the Parks department and volunteered at Sunshine Supper.
Charles D. Ashley AwardOppenheimer also met with a representative from the Sun Prairie Star to develop a list of nominees for the 2022 Charles D. Ashley Award, which awards the group or individual determined to have done the most good for the city during the past year. The 2022 nominees include:
Sun Prairie Parks Friends, Inc. – Sun Prairie Parks Friends, Inc. (SPPF) supports the city’s parks through volunteering, financial contributions, advocacy, and collaboration, and assists in the preservation and improvement of recreational opportunities, land, ecosystems, structures, and equipment within Sun Prairie Parks. Recent SPPF projects in partnership with the city and community include: Fundraising for the recent expansion of the Wyndham Hills Pickleball Complex, coordinating cleanup events at parks for Earth Day and the Pet Exercise Area, planting pollinator gardens in the parks, organizing a community build project for a new playground, and helping control the spread of invasive and noxious weeds in the park.
Adam Bougie – The owner of the Sun Prairie Glass Nickel Pizza, Bougie currently serves as the chair of the Business Improvement District (BID) Board.
He has served on the BID Board since 2005 and has held several positions. While Bougie has “pretty much been a pizza guy for over 26 years,” he holds a degree in Forestry, worked with the Head Start program in Oshkosh and has helped several different environmental organizations over the years.
Bougie has volunteered with various community organizations and has helped plan festivals and fundraisers for the community including the Dream Park, the downtown explosion and organizing staff for the Cory Barr Memorial Service at Angell Park. He actively supports community organizations in various capacities through donations, gift cards and discounted food.
Last year, the city received a $250,000 grant to support the development of the new Bougie Building at 410 E. Main Street which is a mixed-use building with the restaurant located on the first floor and apartments above. The new location opened earlier this year.
Katey Kamoku – Currently serving as the Executive Director of the Explore Children’s Museum of Sun Prairie, Kamoku has worked with children of all ages and abilities for 20 years in various roles through teaching, in home daycare, and afterschool program and as a mom of four.
Through her work with the museum, Explore has been able to collaborate with several organizations to support children and families, including providing more than 50 free or reduced annual family memberships, welcoming more than 100 children and families through reduced daily admission fees and providing daily admission passes to local organizations.
Kamoku shared this as part of her nomination: “Children need to play now more than ever. Explore Children’s Museum’s mission is to provide meaningful opportunities, inspire participation in purposeful play, and promote lifelong learning. When children are given opportunities in environments where they are encouraged to explore, experiment, make mistakes and problem solve through play, they develop self-confidence, social awareness, and critical thinking skills. In early childhood children develop their brains through play and this prepares them for school and the world beyond. This is important work.”
Kristin Wilkinson – Working as the Director of Community Outreach and Education at the Sun Prairie Explore Children’s Museum, Wilkinson taught kindergarten at CH Bird Elementary for 18 years. Her efforts helped bring the Explore Children’s Museum to life, expanding exploration and educational opportunities for all children in Sun Prairie and surrounding communities.
Although the committee of the whole also had the ability to nominate candidates for the award, alders approved both slates of nominees to receive the awards at a future council meeting.