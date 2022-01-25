If you grew up in Wisconsin in the ‘60s, as author David Benjamin did, you may remember some Madison landmarks that are permanently etched in the city’s unique sense of place.
You’re in for a nostalgic ride back to the ‘60s in They Shot Kennedy, the author’s slightly autobiographical novel set in Madison.
Benjamin’s book has been called the quintessential “Great Madison Novel” by combining comic relief and adolescent angst amid the 20th century’s profoundest presidential tragedy. It has also been considered “The Great American High School Novel.”
“While the assassination of JFK was a turning point in American history,” Benjamin said, “They Shot Kennedy is a microcosm of how the tragedy affected ordinary people leading their own distracted, self-absorbed and confusing lives.”
He will be interviewed at the Sun Prairie Media Center on January 20th. Viewers can watch the interview when it airs on KSUN-TV.
Grand Prize WinnerBenjamin, also a publisher, founded Last Kid Books in 2019, which has won 17 awards in 10 different genres from independent press organizations.
They Shot Kennedy was recently honored with the 2021 Grand Prize for literary/contemporary/historical fiction from the Midwest Book Awards.
Regarded as a masterwork of storytelling, Benjamin’s book is a work of “microhistory,” a snapshot of people’s lives at a critical moment in history, unrecorded in any history book but vital to understanding how the events of that moment in time affected and altered those people’s lives.
Familiar LandmarksYou don’t need to call yourself a long-time Madison area resident to recognize and appreciate the locations that play a part in Benjamin’s story.
Among the haunts are Breese Stevens Field. Warner Park, and Langdon Street as it was hopping along in the ‘60s. Also included are famed bars and eateries like the Kollege Klub, the Edgewater, Leske’s Supper Club, and the Rathskeller.
In the book’s first 100 pages, you’ll come across famous names in entertainment, politics and numerous newsmakers of the period: Grace Metalious, Strom Thurmond, Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons, Jayne Mansfield, Peter Lawford, Madame Nhu, Mickey Spillane, Barry Goldwater, and Madison’s own Roundy Coughlin.
A coming-of-age book set in the ‘60s wouldn’t be complete without mention of Bob Dylan and the Beach Boys, and Benjamin delivers. There are other notables from the era who show up like Billy Graham, Nikita Khrushchev and the legendary high-wire act known as the Flying Wallendas. Local political legends make an appearance, including Fred Risser and TV personalities like Gunsmoke’s Marshal Matt Dillon.
Exhaustive researchBenjamin created legitimate scenes depicting the era from quotes, clips and headlines he derived from extensive research among the Wisconsin State Journal and the Capital Times, as well as Time, Newsweek and the pop-culture bellwether of the 1960s, Playboy magazine. On the book’s cover of his book there is an image of the actual Page One story covering Kennedy’s assassination. That page ran in the Cap Times on Nov. 22, 1963.
The author’s entertaining and often surprising results of his research provide a portrait of social norms that were present in Madison as well as throughout the country in 1963.
Despite its tragic backdrop, They Shot Kennedy is a comedy, about the romantic travails and adolescent rivalries that involve a group of smart, but confused, high-school kids in the early 1960s.
The novel is reminiscent of the early days of Robert M. La Follette High school, Madison but thinly disguised as Thorstein Veblen “TV” High.
“The story is not only a glimpse of Madison history, it is a microcosm of the high-school experience, both then and now,” said Benjamin.
The story’s protagonist is Franklin Roosevelt “Cribbsy” Cribbs, who typifies the ambivalence of his teenage peers toward the assassination of JFK. This national heartbreak has to compete with the teenager’s own fears, troubles, anxieties and romances.
Cribbsy is a recurring character, although not always by the same name or with the same family, in several of David Benjamin’s works.
About Last Kid BooksBesides being a prolific author, Benjamin founded the Madison-based publishing
firm, Last Kid Books (www.lastkidbooks.com) named for his popular memoir. The Life and Times of the Last Kid Picked. He is also a newspaper veteran, award-winning editor of the Mansfield (Mass.) News, Tokyo Journal in Japan, and other periodicals.
Readers relate to being chosen last, something that has happened to many of us. The “hero” of the Last Kid Picked languishes at the bottom of the pecking order among fellow students at St. Mary’s School in Tomah. He is literally the last kid picked for playground games, and his only friends are fellow outcasts named Koscal and Fat Vinny.
“Readers identify emotionally with my protagonist because they tell me, ‘I was the last kid picked’,” Benjamin said. “I hear this from as many women as men, in numbers that defy probability.”
Humorously, he wondered, “I mean, what if everyone was the last kid picked?”
They Shot Kennedy is the third book in Benjamin’s loosely linked “coming of age quartet.” The first of the four books is The Life and Times of the Last Kid Picked, a “fictional memoir,” followed by the novel, Fat Vinny’s Forbidden Love.
Both of these books take place in Benjamin’s childhood home town of Tomah. The fourth book in the series is Summer of ’68, which takes Cribbsy’s adventures to East Troy Wisconsin and Chicago.
As a quartet, Benjamin’s coming-of-age stories compose a microhistory that spans the ‘60s, as perceived and embellished through the keen consciousness of a precocious boy. Each of the four books has won at least one award and altogether, they have received eight awards.