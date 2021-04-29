On Thursday, April 29, 2021, at approximately 10:00am Sun Prairie Fire & Rescue responded along with Sun Prairie Police for a report of a natural gas leak at the 2000 block of Wyoming Ave in the City of Sun Prairie.
Sun Prairie Fire Capt. Corey Quinn said fire units first on seen discovered that a contractor had struck an underground four-inch natural gas service line.
The Sun Prairie Police Department (SPPD) shut down a section of Wyoming Ave while Sun Prairie Fire crews evacuated the area and checked for gas readings in adjacent apartment buildings.
Fire crews ventilated a nearby maintenance garage that was found to contain high levels of natural gas. A second due fire unit was dispatched to a neighboring manufacturing facility, Continental ContiTech (formerly Goodyear) to check for migrating gas from the leak.
We Energies was notified of the leak and responded to the scene. During their investigation it was discovered that the severed gas line serviced the production processes at the Continental facility.
Sun Prairie Fire command was able to coordinate the shutdown of the Continental facility along with the isolation of the leak by We Energies. The synchronized shutdown of the production facility and isolation of the leak was estimated to have saved Continental around $30,000 in losses.
The contractor who struck the gas line was performing horizontal directional drilling (HDD) to facilitate fiber service in the area. The contractor had been working under a clear locate ticket and stated that no markings were present to indicate gas lines in the area.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.