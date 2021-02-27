The Sun Prairie Area School District is making progress on its efforts to improve teaching and learning relating to race in the district’s public schools — or not — depending on which information source you consulted during the Feb. 22 Sun Prairie School Board meeting.
The board’s agenda item, “Patrick Marsh Incident Update,” began with an apology to Vanessa McDowell and YWCA of Dane County from SPASD Superintendent Brad Saron, and Sun Prairie School Board President Steve Schroeder in the wake of a Feb. 1 social studies activity taught at Patrick Marsh Middle School about how to punish a slave under Hammurabi’s Code.
SPASD Secondary Director of Teaching, Learning and Equity Sarah Chaja-Clardy said she asked for guidance from the YWCA’s restorative justice program manager Bill Baldon, but that he was helping her “outside of his role at the YWCA,” Chaja-Clardy said during the Feb. 22 meeting.
“I should not have used the name of the YWCA, and for that, I am deeply sorry,” Chaja-Clardy added.
The board president read from his Feb. 12 letter, posted on the district’s website, that Board Deputy Clerk Marilyn Ruffin admitted she doesn’t read. Ruffin also asked why the letter was not posted to the district’s Facebook page and other social media outlets.
“I am writing today as the President of the Sun Prairie Area School District Board of Education to express my apology on behalf of the entire Sun Prairie Area School District, to the YWCA of Dane County, including Ms. Vanessa McDowell, for any and all disputes and disagreements that have occurred over the last week between the District and the YWCA,” Schroeder’s letter reads.
“I recognize that these disputes have become a distraction from the District’s important equity work. I take full responsibility for the misunderstanding regarding the use of the YWCA name during the School Board meeting on February 8 in describing the restorative work we plan to do,” Schroeder added. “Moving forward, the District’s unwavering commitment to restoration and racial equity must be our focus. The Board of Education’s expectation is that the District will use any and all resources for a systematic transformation toward racial equity, and we will hold the system accountable for results.”
The public apology was just one recommendation made in a letter sent to the board from district staffers who demanded the board take specific action steps to “reconcile the egregiously racist lesson” taught Feb. 1 at Patrick Marsh Middle School.
“The district’s narrative that all staff are trained in equity and are culturally proficient is not entirely true,” the letter reads. “Some staff, like many signed at the bottom of this letter, have been authentically engaging in the work of recognizing and dismantling the white supremacy in ourselves and classrooms.
“However, at a school and at a district level, equity work is sporadic, unfocused, voluntary and given as a standalone piece if earning with no time for meaningful implementation,” the letter reads. “The lack of direction for teachers and staff and the lack of explicit discussion that lead to action after an egregiously racist incident happens is harming all kids but especially the students of color in SP. We must remember, we are teaching our students about race and racism whether we are implicit or explicit. It is well past the time for all of us to be intentional about the impact of the racial education of SPASD.”
The letter outlines specific actions the board should take (in addition to apologizing to the YWCA and McDowell), including:
• Hiring an external audit of the district’s equity work.
• Seeking out and valuing multiple perspectives. “The voices we need at the tables include equity trained staff, staff of color, students of color, families of color, local professionals in the D&I business (Sabrina Madison, Michael Johnson/Boys and Girls, etc),” the letter reads.
• Providing accountability at all levels to authentic engagement in equity work.
“Please know, we are here for this work. We want to own our responsibility as teachers in the curriculum violence, racism, and bias that kids experience in our schools,” the letter concludes. “There is no destination for equity. We are all up against a system of oppression that has been so perfectly designed that we don’t know where it begins and ends — it just is. This process requires intentional, unrelenting work towards a better future. Schools are an ever changing window into humanity that must reflect the world we want to see outside our walls, not reflect the status quo within.”
The letter is signed by 27 educators from Sun Prairie High School, one from Cardinal Heights Upper Middle School and one from Prairie Phoenix Academy.
Another public comment from Madison resident Amy Basel made some suggestions on how the district should proceed. “Black parents, Black youth and anyone who cares about ending racism and community partners should be included in plans for eliminating racism in the Sun Prairie School District,” Basel wrote in the letter.
Basel also offered to share anti-racist resources from groups she believed would be helpful.
But the board did not read any of the public comments during the meeting — a departure from normal board practice due to what Schroeder said was the length of the meeting (which clocked in at 1 minute short of four hours).
Instead, the administration outlined action steps to improve teaching and learning, including that it held “restorative justice circles” for staff and students, met with the district’s African American Parent Network, created a “race readiness reflection form” to help teachers develop lessons, started to review its curriculum and made a webpage for updates. Also, staff development is being created so all SPASD staff can prevent and recognize “curriculum violence.”
On Saturday, Feb. 20, 69 members of the SPHS Black Student Union, the Leadership Collaborative, as well as instructional coaches mentors and coordinators and the district’s Social Studies Steering Committee “participated in Combating Curriculum Violence.”
The district pledged not to reveal any formal arrangements for engaging anti-racist resources until a formal memorandum of understanding is reached between the SPASD and the party providing the resources.
Meanwhile, according to Director of Human Resources Chris Sadler, the Patrick Marsh teachers who taught the Feb. 1 lesson remain on leave and the investigation into the incident continues. Schroeder said the board received a closed session update about the staffers involved in the social studies activity.
Saron has pledged full transparency to the public regarding the investigation when it is completed.
