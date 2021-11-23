City will widen the ARPA funding distribution in 2022

With the first installment of the city’s $3.6 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds already earmarked the city is expected to advertise more money is available in 2022.
Early next year, city officials expect to notify small businesses and entrepreneurs, childcare facilities, non-profit organizations, and the hospitality/tourism, that funds are available.
Grants could also be available for mental health assistance and housing.
The city will get its second ARPA payment of $1.8 million in July/August 2022.
The $1.5 trillion American Rescue Plan stimulus package was passed by Congress and signed by President Joe Biden in March 2021 to help the United States recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. The virus has killed 767,000 Americans, sickened more than 45 million, and caused economic hardships to families and businesses.
City officials expect to release the ARPA Notice of Funding Opportunity in early 2022.
The city hired Booth Management to administer the city’s ARPA program. The consultants recommended the type of grants and award ranges from $5,000-$20,000 for each applicant. The funds can be used to help communities, families and businesses hardest hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Funds can also be used for COVID-19 mitigation, medical expenses and behavioral healthcare needs.
The city’s received its first ARPA funding installment in July 2021 and has dispersed almost the entire amount.
Sun Prairie Community Schools received $155,000 to help feed kids and set up adult learning centers.
Prairie Music & Arts was granted $150,000 of ARPA funds. The organization will use the money for rent and payroll to help recover from lost revenue caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The organization provides music, art and drama instruction for a fee and low or no-cost programming for K-12 students who need financial assistance or are at-risk youth.
Other ARPA fund projects include air filtration installment, a Wetmore Park Shelter project and upgrades to city hall.
The city council will review and vote on the the notice of funding process.