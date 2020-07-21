Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers, Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction Superintendent Carolyn Stanford Taylor and U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin are scheduled to offer remarks during the Wisconsin Public Education Network (WPEN) Summer Summit set for Friday July 24, hosted by the Sun Prairie Area School District.
Parents, community members, educators, board members and school leaders from around the state will gather virtually for the 6th Annual Summer Summit, an action-focused day of learning, connecting and strategizing on what's best for the 860,000 kids attending Wisconsin's public schools.
This year, participants will reflect on the theme Public Education and Democracy, diving into topics ranging from policy and public opinion to racial disparities and funding inequities in our schools and the many challenges of reopening schools during a global pandemic.
Highlights include:
• Welcome remarks from Wisconsin Superintendent of Public Instruction Carolyn Stanford Taylor;
• Morning address by Gov. Tony Evers;
• Special message from U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin;
• A panel discussion on Public Education, Public Opinion and Democracy moderated by Julie Underwood featuring Angela Lang (Executive Director of BLOC, Black Leaders Organizing for Communities) and Charles Franklin (Marquette University pollster);
• A Keynote Conversation with UW-Madison's Dr. John Diamond, author of Despite the Best Intentions: How Racial Inequality Thrives in Good Schools and Dr. Gloria Ladson-Billings. The 270 people who participated in a six-week pre-summit study of Diamond’s book will also attend a special book-study only session with Diamond.
• More than 30 timely and engaging breakout sessions and workshops with school leaders, educators, experts and experienced organizers on school funding, local level organizing, issues facing our students and schools, current legislative issues, and much more.
In addition to SPASD, the Summer Summit is hosted by the Sun Prairie Education Association, in partnership from Support Sun Prairie Schools and Sun Prairie Action Resource Coalition (SPARC).
Interested individuals may learn more and register at WisconsinNetwork.org/Summit.
