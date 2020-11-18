Sun Prairie police are investigating a Nov. 18 shooting involving three juvenile males that took place in the parking lot at Palace Cinema.
According to Lt. Kevin Konopacki of the Sun Prairie Police Department (SPPD), at approximately 3:40 a.m., SPPD officers responded to a report of a 16-year-old male with a gunshot wound to his head in the parking lot of the Palace Cinema Movie Theater, 2830 Hoepker Road.
Also on scene was a 14-year-old and a 12-year-old male.
The investigation indicates that the 16-year-old male accidentally shot himself.
Konopacki said the 16-year-old male is currently in surgery and is expected to survive.
The gun has been recovered and secured by police.
Konopacki said more information about the active investigation will be released when it becomes available.
Individuals with further information regarding this incident are asked to contact the SPPD Non-Emergency Line at 608-837-7336, or anonymously via the SPPD Tip Line at (608) 837-6300.
