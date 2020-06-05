Join others in the Pedal the Prairie challenge — presented by Sun Prairie Parks, Recreation and Forestry (SPPRF) and sponsored by Right Bauer Brewing — to ride 100 miles on your bike from June 20-Aug. 15.
All participants will receive a T-shirt and can earn a Pedal the Prairie medal after logging at least 100 miles during the challenge:
• Log your outdoor or indoor miles during the contest period (an average of 12.5 miles per week);
• Record your miles on Love to Ride, Map My Ride or Strava, or log them manually on a SPPRF spreadsheet;
Participants will receive an e-mail before June 20 explaining how to submit miles and other helpful resources such as local bike maps, bike maintenance tips and more.
All ages are encouraged to participate, with each registrant receiving a Pedal the Prairie t-shirt (participants may elect to pick up their shirt or have it mailed but shipping fees will apply). Participants earn a Pedal the Prairie medal for completing all miles by Aug. 15.
Three $10 gift cards to Sun Prairie businesses will be awarded randomly from among all participants, and a $10 gift card will be awarded to the top three participants with the most miles recorded during the challenge.
The program costs $10 to register per participant. Register online by going to rec.cityofsunprairie.com, but remember this is not a race and all bicycle-related traffic laws should be followed, and a helmet should be worn by all participants.
Individuals with questions should email cshelton@cityofsunprairie.com.
