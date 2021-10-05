Sun Prairie police arrested a 35-year-old Sun Prairie man Oct. 4 after police said he engaged in reckless driving behavior resulting in a crash near the intersection of Columbus and Main streets.
Lt. Ryan Cox of the Sun Prairie Police Department said the three-vehicle crash that occurred early Monday evening involved one vehicle traveling at high speeds going into oncoming traffic.
Cox said the vehicle went through a red traffic signal before striking two vehicles and a pole at the intersection of East Main and Columbus streets.
The driver of the vehicle which was driving recklessly suffered several injuries during the crash, Cox said, but no other people reported injuries as a result of the crash.
Sun Prairie Fire Chief Chris Garrison said responding Sun Prairie Fire & Rescue Company Engine 1’s crew was directed to remove the driver’s side door due to patient entrapment. Fire and EMS units worked together with the addition of two firefighters who responded from the station to remove the patient. SPEMS transported the driver to UW in Madison.
The second arriving Engine Company and Marshall EMS were assigned to the second vehicle at Bristol and Main. Due to mechanism of injury and air-bag deployment, both patients were asked to be checked medically and both were cleared by Marshall EMS.
Garrison said Sun Prairie Utilities was called to the scene to assess the damage and clear the electrical hazard. The Fire units on scene checked the stability of the building, which was also damaged. Garrison said the building suffered minor facade damage, was deemed safe, and turned over to the owner.
The fire chief also reported additional damage to the sidewalk and one planter in front of The Pit Stop Tavern. Garrison said according to witnesses, the car rode the sidewalk from Bristol to Columbus. “Fortunately, no pedestrians were hurt,” Garrison said in his report.
In addition, the fire chief said one Firefighter was taken to UW Madison due to a blood borne pathogen exposure, and was treated and released.
Police closed Main Street between Market Street and Bristol Street from 5:42 p.m. until 7:10 p.m. to investigate the crash.
Upon completion of the investigation, police tentatively charged Joshua Blum with operating a motor vehicle with a restricted controlled substance, and cited him for reckless driving, unreasonable and imprudent speed, violation of a red traffic signal, and operating left of center.
Sun Prairie EMS transported Blum to a local hospital for treatment of his injuries.