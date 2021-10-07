Vivian Probst has a fascinating relationship with dreams. They were the impetus for her current five-book series, The Woman Who Forgot Who She Was, fictionalized stories loosely based on the author’s life.
Probst’s books are a result of emphatically listening to her dreams and then translating them into compelling stories.
When you meet her at the upcoming Sun Prairie author event (via Zoom) on Oct. 20 at 6:30 p.m., you’ll learn she is a dreamer like most of us. But she takes this a step further by carefully listening to the various messages that appear. Please register at https://sunprairie.librarymarket.com/events/virtual-author-visit-vivian-probst
“It is essential that we take our dreams’ intended messages to heart,” Probst said. “This is a compelling way for us to connect to our inner world where we are loved and adored, even if we have lessons to learn or remember.”
Probst is the author of several books, a national business consultant, speaker, linguist, poet and playwright.
Her latest book, Waking from her Unworthiness, published by LifeMarkPress and available on Amazon.com, is loosely based on her life filled with dream journeys.
“The main character, Avery Victoria Spencer unravels her traumatic past by taking dream journeys that offer up clues to her life,” Probst said. “Each book in the series puts a forgotten piece of her life in place. Each issue she addresses was mine until I wrote my way into resolving it.”
Probst adds, “Stories and dream journeys can give us answers to our problems in remarkable ways and change our lives.” (vivianprobst.com)
Set in Wisconsin
In Book One Avery is the first female president in a Waukesha bank. A financial wizard with other people’s money, she lives a luxurious but lonely life, expertly hiding her uncontrollable need to spend far more money than she earns.
Now deeply in debt, with both bankruptcy and public disgrace on the horizon, she doesn’t know why she can’t stop her self-destructive behavior. Only a miracle can save her.
In Book Two, the story evolves and continues its narrative in Waukesha. As she began writing the series Probst, who was writing from the perspective of loving the city’s history and being a 40-year Waukesha resident, felt the setting was perfect for her stories.
Readers who know Waukesha will recognize many landmarks such as Carroll University, Prairieville Bank (Waukesha State Bank), the Waukesha Freeman newspaper, and the 1893 Historic Courthouse.
A Look at Book Two
For those who have been awaiting the next installment in the series, Probst provides a look at what readers will learn in Book Two.
Believing her energy was accidentally left behind on her first dream journey, Avery asks to return to her inner world. Back in a castle with her beloved candle, she’s shocked by how different everything feels—almost sinister. Even her candle behaves strangely.
“In Waking From her Unworthiness the main character, Avery, Victoria confronts her deep feelings of unworthiness due to a troubled childhood,” Probst said. “In this second book in the series, several characters show up to offer clues to her past. These important pieces from the past slowly bring Avery’s life into focus so she can move beyond the dream world.
Probst shows, through her writing, that choices have consequences, some more life-altering than others. In her latest story Avery has to make an important decision that will significantly alter her fate.
“In each book Avery must reach through her fear of the unknown and make a decision,” said Probst. “She can stay stuck or take a chance on the unknown –like most of us have to do throughout our lives. That’s certainly been true in my life, and I’m sure it’s true for others.”