Wisconsin had 4.4 days suitable for fieldwork for the week ending November 15, 2020, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service in cooperation with the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP).
Heavy rain, snow and high winds slowed fieldwork this week as temperatures fell from the previous week. Daytime highs swung from the 70s down to the 30s while lows fell into the teens on some nights.
The soybean harvest was almost complete in most areas and corn harvest was nearing completion as well. Rain and snowmelt raised grain moistures and softened fields, however, stalling progress by the end of the week.
Farmers in some areas may need to wait for muddy fields to freeze before they can get to the last of their corn. Soybean straw and corn stalks were being baled for bedding.
Fall planted crops and hay stands were looking good after the previous week’s warm spell. Fall tillage and manure spreading were ahead of schedule. Reporters noted that many farmers were winding down work for the season.
Topsoil moisture condition rated 1% very short, 12% short, 74% adequate and 13% surplus. Subsoil moisture condition rated 1% very short, 11% short, 78% adequate and 10% surplus.
Corn for grain harvest was 87% complete, more than 4 weeks ahead of last year and 16 days ahead of the 5-year average. The moisture content of corn harvested for grain was reported at 18%.
Soybean harvest was 98% complete, more than four weeks ahead of last year and 23 days ahead of the average.
Ninety-three percent of winter wheat was emerged, more than four weeks ahead of last year and 10 days ahead of the average. Winter wheat condition rated 82% good to excellent statewide, down 2 percentage points from last week.
Fall tillage was reported as 68% complete, more than four weeks ahead of last year and 10 days ahead of the average.
